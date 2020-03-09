FLORENCE, S.C. — Two Florence religious leaders asked for help from the city of Florence and the community to keep a local emergency food provider and shelter going.
At the monthly meeting of the Florence City Council on Monday afternoon, minister Marcus Simmons and Pastor Henry Badie asked for help for the My Brother's Keeper shelter meals.
Badie provided the history of the organization to start.
"We're glad to be here," Badie said.
He explained that in late 2018 and early 2019, four local religious leaders — him, Rev. Norman Gamble from New Ebenezer Baptist Church, Rev. Calvin Robinson from Trinity Baptist Church and Rev. Merritt Graves from Mount Zion AME — came together to express concerns about the impact of the federal government shutdown on local families.
They quickly noticed a gap in the meal rotation provided by local churches.
The pastors resolved to work together to ensure that everyone in Florence had access to a meal every day of the week.
On Feb. 18, 2019, the group held their first meal.
As expected, growth took off.
By the end of 2019, the project had served more than 33,692 meals.
Simmons explained that as more meals were served in November and December, he had to pull the people counting those served into other roles, deflating the number of meals served in those months.
Badie also explained that the group also provides showers and related to supplies to those in need.
Simmons added that the group needs assistance from the city and the community, including funding, food and a location to store the food. He also requested more of a city police presence at the dinners, as some people being served can cause some problems.
Multiple members of the city council expressed their appreciation for the program. Among these were Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, Octavia Williams-Blake, George D. Jebaily and Teresa Myers Ervin.
Gibson-Hye Moore, a major advocate for the homeless in Florence, said she had been to several of the meals and is known on a first-name basis by several attendees.
She encouraged the rest of the council to attend and help the other attendees to address problems.
Jebaily encouraged the group to work with other groups serving similar constituencies, including the Manna House, House of Hope of the Pee Dee, Harvest Hope and Lighthouse Ministries.
Simmons said the group is doing that and plans to work more with those groups. He gave shoutouts to Harvest Hope and House of Hope for their support.
Badie is on the Lighthouse board of directors and frequently refers those in need of housing or other assistance to that group.
Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela said the group would need to be funded through the Mayor's Coalition, which was set up for the city to be able to offer grants to all of the organizations serving the homeless in Florence.
