MARION, S.C. -- Global protest against the death of George Floyd has reverberated to the Marion County community as people rally in support against racism. Several healthcare workers at MUSC Health Marion Medical Center took a knee outside on campus to honor Floyd.
It was a gesture done at MUSC facilities in Charleston and Florence Wednesday afternoon.
MUSC Health Marion Medical Center assistant chief executive officer Spencer Twigg said the staff took a moment of silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds.
“We didn’t know what the turnout would be but we just wanted to recognize it,” he said.
The duration of time for the moment of silence stretched as long as ex-officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on the neck of Floyd, which was captured on video.
“White Coats for Black Lives” is a mission to dismantle racism in medicine and promote the health, well-being, and self-determination of people of color.
