FLORENCE, S.C. – Starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, MUSC Health Florence and Marion medical centers are restricting visitors to only one visitor per patient.
This includes hospital and physician clinic visits. Only visitors 18 years of age and older are permitted to visit or accompany a patient. The hospitals strongly discourage adults 65 and older from visiting, unless they are a patient.
All patients and visitors can only enter through the main hospital entrance and the emergency room. After 7 p.m., they should only enter through the emergency room.
MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center has suspended valet parking until further notice. MUSC Health will screen all visitors at points of entry to the hospital. This will be a symptom-based screen where we will ask visitors if they have had fever, cough or shortness of breath in the past 48 hours. A visitor who is well and hasn’t experienced any of these symptoms is permitted to visit our hospital.
Visitors with fever, cough or shortness of breath will be denied access and referred to MUSC Virtual Urgent Care. Once a visitor has been cleared by MUSC Virtual Urgent Care and has documentation, he or she can enter the hospital.
MUSC Health will work with symptomatic visitors with extenuating circumstances such as having a gravely ill loved one, by asking them to wear a mask throughout their time in the hospital.
MUSC Health is offering FREE Virtual Urgent Care at musc.care to anyone experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms and are residents of South Carolina with the promo code COVID19 at checkout. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms is strongly encouraged to use this platform.
For the latest information on COVID-19 in South Carolina, visit the website of the Department of Health and Environmental Control, which is leading the response for the state.
