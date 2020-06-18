FLORENCE, S.C. — Among those donating blood on Thursday at MUSC Health Florence were three Care Team members who donated plasma during the hospital drive. These team members had contracted and fully recovered from COVID-19 and were able to donate plasma to potentially help someone currently fighting the coronavirus.
MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in partnership with The Blood Connection hosted the blood drive in the Florence Medical Pavilion B parking lot at the hospital.
‘We surpassed our goal,” said John Russell, marketing manager at MUSC Health Florence.
Forty-seven units of blood were donated. He said one team member was unable to donate plasma on Thursday but said she would donate next week at the Irby Street site.
“Plasma donations are badly needed by people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 in addition to whole blood donations,” a hospital announcement said. “Donated plasma from someone who fought the virus can help someone currently fighting COVID-19.”
Those fully recovered from COVID-19 for at least two weeks who were also eligible to donate blood and have a prior documented case of the virus were able to donate plasma.
Leann Fitzwater, a labor and delivery nurse at MUSC Health Florence Women's Pavilion, was one of those donating plasma on Thursday.
Fitzwater said she has been cleared of the virus and is back to work.
“I am the person who takes the temperatures of everyone coming into the building (where she works),” Fitzwater said.
She said she has been exposed to a lot of people.
Fitzwater said her symptoms of COVID-19 were moderate but she was “pretty sick.”
Fitzwater said she has donated blood before but this was her first time donating plasma. She said it is about the same, but it takes longer.
Fitzwater said she liked the idea of giving through The Blood Connection because all of the blood/plasma donated stays local.
“If I can help someone I want to,” she said.
Fitzwater said she has had to have a transfusion before and might not have lived if someone had not given blood. She said if someone in her family needed plasma, she would want someone to help.
Fitzwater said it is a good feeling to know that you might be able to help save someone’s life.
About 45 people had made appointments on Thursday to give blood or plasma, Fitzwater said.
The hospital announcement said all donations will be kept in the Pee Dee area.
Each donor received free COVID-19 antibody testing and a $20 VISA gift card.
