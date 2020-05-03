FLORENCE, S.C. – The Medical University of South Carolina’s health system will open its third mobile COVID-19 walk-up and drive-through specimen collection site in Florence. Screening and specimen collection is free and through these mobile sites, intended to reach underserved and rural populations experiencing barriers to health care access for COVID-19 screening.
The first location opened last week at Eau Claire High School in Columbia.
MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center’s specimen collection site locations will rotate weekly and will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Screenings will start Monday. Collectively, the MUSC Health ambulatory, telehealth, information solutions, emergency management and operations, finance, laboratory and leadership teams were first in the nation to launch a combined virtual urgent care platform and drive-through specimen collection model; now, they’re taking a version of this successful model to more communities that need it.
Florence specimen collection site dates/locations:
May 4-8: New Ebenezer Baptist Church, 307 S. Ravenel St.
May 11-15: Iola Jones Park, 800 Oakland Ave.
May 18-22: Pearl Moore Basketball Center, 500 Barnes St.
Rural and underserved communities experience disparities in access to COVID-19 screening, testing, prevention and treatment in South Carolina and nationally. MUSC Health, in partnership with the state legislature, is setting up mobile screening and collection sites in rural
and underserved areas. Tents will be set up outside in designated locations to collect COVID-19 respiratory specimens from both walk-up and drive-thru patients. Prescreening is not required, and the cost is free to patients.
Patients will be contacted by phone within 72 hours with the results of their test. The mobile setup allows care providers to rotate sites and reach as many individuals as possible during the next several weeks.
“We want to reach our high-risk population to assist those individuals who don’t have access to health care and those with health disparities,” said Vance Reynolds, the chief executive officer at MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center. “Everyone must have the proper access to care and education to fight the coronavirus. We’re all in this together.”
MUSC chief executive officer Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., said MUSC is “incredibly pleased” to work with state elected officials, local and county municipalities, clinical partners and affiliates, law enforcement and emergency management teams throughout targeted areas of South Carolina to gain a better understanding of community prevalence and any increase in new COVID-19 infections.
“We will continue to leverage technology and use mobile units to expand access to COVID19 education, screening, testing, monitoring and treatment for patients in rural and underserved areas,” Cawley said. “Serving the community in this way is at the core of what we do at MUSC, and I am incredibly proud of the innovative approach this team of people has created to meet people where they are and get them the care they need.”
