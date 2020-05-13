FLORENCE, S.C. — USC Health Florence and Marion Medical Centers have released an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at their medical centers. with the information current as of Monday.
Basic stats
- Total patients seen at Florence respiratory collection drive-thru site (Irby Street location) 2,195.
- Current Inpatient COVID -19 rule-outs: 9 (5/12/2020) Rule out means that patients who present with symptoms of the coronavirus are swabbed, placed in isolation and treated like they are positive until they are “ruled out” (test negative).
COVID-19 cases
- Inpatient Positive COVID-19: 31 (Florence 28 / Marion 3) 5/12/2020
- Total confirmed inpatient COVID-19 patients treated to date: 86
- Total confirmed COVID-19 positive from Irby Street respiratory collection drive through site: 188
COVID-19-related restrictions and guidelines on the path forward to recovery
Effective May 11, 2020
MUSC Health Florence and Marion Medical Centers have adjusted COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines moving forward on the path to recovery.
All hospital and Medical Pavilion entrances are open. MUSC Health will continue to screen patients and visitors at the point of entry, either at the main hospital entrance or in the providers clinics. Specifically, this will be a symptom-based screen where visitors will be asked if they’ve experienced fever, cough or shortness of breath in the previous 48 hours.
Visitors who are experiencing these symptoms will be asked not to visit MUSC Health and to leave and head back home and recover there.
New Visitor Guidelines:
Day Hospital and Surgery
- Only one screened and approved supportive care person will be allowed to stay with the patient.
Inpatient
- One screened and approved supportive care person will be allowed to stay with the patient. The identified supportive care person will be the only visitor allowed for the duration of the inpatient admission (alternating or switching of supportive care persons will not be permitted).
- Children age 12 and under are not allowed to visit.
COVID-19 Positive or COVID-19 rule out
- There will be NO visitation for COVID-19 positive patients or COVID-19 rule out patients. (Note: For asymptomatic inpatients requiring a COVID-19 screening test in order to undergo a procedure who currently have a supportive care person at the bedside, the supportive care person will be able to continue to stay as a visitor at the bedside. If the COVID-19 test results are positive, visitation will end, and the visitor will be asked to leave the hospital.
End of Life visitation
- For patients who are actively dying who are not COVID-19 positive or COVID-19 rule out, additional visitors may be permitted to visit.
MUSC Health is offering FREE Virtual Urgent Care at www.musc.care to anyone experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms who are residents of South Carolina with the promo code COVID19 at checkout. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms are strongly encouraged to use this platform.
