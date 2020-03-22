FLORENCE, S.C. – In alignment with S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order for hospitals to eliminate patient visitation, except for patients who are near the end of life, MUSC Health has enacted new visitation guidelines.
For adult patients at MUSC Health Florence and Marion medical centers, the MUSC Health Florence Rehabilitation Center and the MUSC Health Mullins Nursing Center:
• Visitors will not be permitted in the building unless the physician feels a patient is at the end of life. At that time, MUSC will contact a family member, friend or other caregiver to be at the bedside.
• Exceptions may be made by hospital administration based on ongoing patient safety needs.
• Daily screening will continue to take place at designated hospital entrances.
For pediatric patients and patients in labor (MUSC Health Women’s Pavilion and Emergency Departments):
• Emergency Department – only one parent, legal guardian or caregiver will be permitted with their child.
• For pregnant mothers, one significant other will be permitted to enter the hospital or be at the mother’s bedside.
“We realize these guidelines place additional stress on patients and families, and we wish that we could do something different,” an MUSC spokesman said in a news release. “However, as a community, if we want to limit the spread of COVID-19 and how sick people become, we must take these kinds of precautions. Patients and families are encouraged to use technology to stay connected to friends and family while keeping safe from infections that can be spread from person to person.”
COVID-19 donations to MUSC Health
MUSC Health is receiving numerous contacts from businesses, community organizations and individuals who want to help provide necessary and in-demand health care supplies. If you would like to donate, contact Christina O’Malley at omalleyc@musc.edu
