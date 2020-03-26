FLORENCE, S.C. – MUSC Health medical centers in Florence and Marion are not allowing visitors at either hospital because of the coronavirus threat.
The only exception is for adults if the physician believes a patient is at the end of life.
“We are very aware this could place additional stress on patients and families,” an MUSC Health spokesman said in a news release. “At this moment, we strongly believe this is the best solution to reducing the spread of COVID-19.
“We encourage patients and families to stay in communication with each other using mobile devices, such as cell phones, tablets or other technology. For the meantime this is the safest way to stop infections from spreading person to person.”
This no-visitor hospital policy is required as part of Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order to hospitals, the spokesman said.
“If a patient is near to the end of life, we make every effort to accommodate visitors,” the spokesman said. “The COVID-19 virus has proven to be highly contagious and is spread through person-to-person contact. For this reason, we must reduce person-to-person contact from outside visitors entering the hospital.”
All patients and care team members are screened for COVID-19 symptoms, according to the news release. In addition to the screening and hand hygiene protocols currently in place, this means:
For adult, patients, if the physician believes a patient is at the end of life, a hospital employee will contact a family member, friend or other caregiver to be at the bedside. No visitation is allowed for actively dying COVID-19 rule out or COVID-19 positive patients.
Exceptions may be made by hospital administration based on patient safety needs.
Daily screening will continue to take place at designated hospital entrances.
For pediatric patients at the emergency department, only one parent, legal guardian or caregiver will be permitted with their child.
For patients in labor (MUSC Health Women’s Pavilion and Emergency Departments), one significant other will be permitted to enter the hospital or be at the mother’s bedside.
OB/GYN clinic patients are not permitted to have someone accompany them to their appointment.
