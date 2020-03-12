FLORENCE, S.C. – MUSC Health Florence and Marion medical centers are discouraging visits by people who do not have to be on site, especially people who were recently in an area where there’s been a high level of transmission of the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19.
Effective Thursday, MUSC will screen all visitors at points of entry to the hospital. Specifically, this will be a symptom-based screen where we will ask visitors if they’ve experienced fever, cough or shortness of breath in the previous 48 hours.
For any visitor who is well and hasn’t experienced any of these symptoms, they’ll be able to visit the hospital as they normally would.
For visitors who are experiencing these symptoms, the hospital will kindly ask them not to visit MUSC Health and to leave and head back home and recover there.
MUSC Health will work with symptomatic visitors with extenuating circumstances, such as having a gravely ill loved one, by asking them to wear a mask throughout their time in the hospital. Children under 12 and adults age 80 and older are strongly discouraged, but not prohibited, from visiting patients.
MUSC Health is offering FREE Virtual Urgent Care at musc.care to anyone experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms who are residents of South Carolina with the promo code COVID19 at checkout. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 like symptoms are strongly encouraged to use this platform.
For the latest information on COVID-19 in South Carolina, visit the website of the Department of Health and Environmental Control, which is leading the response for the state.
