MUSC Health bringing life-saving stroke treatment to Florence and Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. – The MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center celebrated its one-year anniversary on Monday with several announcements, including plans to bring thrombectomy, a life-saving stroke treatment, to the Florence campus and the Pee Dee region by this summer.
Also announced was the MUSC-Florence freestanding emergency department projected to open in 2021 near the intersection of U.S. 76 and Interstate 95.
Dr. Christine Holmstedt, DO, an associate professor of neurology and emergency medicine and the MUSC Health medical director of the comprehensive stroke program and teleneuroscience program, and Dr. Alejandro M. Spiotta, M.D., the MUSC director of neuroendovascular surgery, were on hand to explain what this procedure will mean to patients at MUSC Health-Florence and the region.
Spiotta said this is a life-saving procedure for patients with strokes to remove a clot and restore blood flow to that part of the brain.
“This interventional procedure removes blood clots from a blood vessel which helps to restore blood flow to organs and tissues which can save a patient’s life in the event of a stroke,” stated a MUSC release.
“Although stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in North America, it remains the third leading cause of death in South Carolina,” Holmstedt said. “We have been working hard for more than a decade to combat stroke in South Carolina through the development of more comprehensive stroke centers and telestroke.”
Currently 100 percent of South Carolinians are within a 30-minute drive to a hospital with expert stroke care 24hours/day, the release stated.
“Many of our patients will require a surgical procedure to open a blocked vessel in the brain, only performed at a handful of large centers around the state,” Holmstedt said. “More patients from the Pee Dee and Upper Lowcountry regions will be eligible to receive this live-saving procedure at MUSC-Florence, as we lose the opportunity to intervene when folks must travel long distances.”
The ability to perform thrombectomies closer to home can save both time and money.
“By doing the procedure here, many more Pee Dee region stroke victims will receive life-saving procedure of thrombectomy, which will reduce disability and death,” Holmstedt said.
"Offering this treatment to patients decreases the stroke burden for our community,” MUSC Health Florence Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rami Zebian said in the release. “Reducing the time to treat strokes also improves patient outcomes.”
Spiotta said, “This is just the first step of a multi-phase process in which MUSC will bring its profound stroke care expertise to places throughout South Carolina where more patients can benefit from disability-preventing and life-saving therapies.”
Both Spiotta and Holmstedt said they will be coming to Florence to help implement the program and build the Florence team.
They said taking care of stroke patients is more than a procedure.
“We will be coming to Florence remotely with neurocritical care,” Spiotta said
The team from MUSC said they are looking forward to creating many more meaningful relationships in the Florence community..
During this first year, MUSC Florence has launched a transplant clinic for liver, kidney and lung transplants, added six new physicians and about 68 nurses to the staff and created a local impact through education, research and patient care.
Dr. Eddie Floyd said MUSC is a total “game changer.”
