FLORENCE, S.C. — MUSC Health is moving forward with plans for a new hospital in the Williamsburg/Lake City region. Williamsburg-Lake City Regional Hospital is planned to open in January 2023.
The facility is being built to replace two existing hospitals in Williamsburg and Lake City and will become part of the Florence Division of MUSC Health, according to an announcement from MUSC Health.
The announcement said that the new MUSC Health-owned hospital will feature 25 licensed beds, full operating and diagnostic services, a 16-bay emergency department, and the latest capabilities in telehealth. According to the announcement, the project represents MUSC’s continuing effort to extend its mission to communities and residents across the state.
Many in the Lake City/Williamsburg area are eager for the new hospital to be built for the effect it will have on health care and the economy of the area.
Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr. said that what is going on right now with COVID-19 shows the importance and need for health care in rural areas.
“It is an honor and a blessing they (MUSC) are willing to invest in our communities,” Anderson said. “I think it will be a game changer.”
Anderson said that from an economic standpoint the hospital will help open up the Highway 52 corridor between Lake City and Kingstree and help Lake City capitalize on some businesses that might otherwise go to other areas.
Anderson said he is looking forward to the partnership with MUSC and working with it for many years to come.
Stephany Snowden, city administrator in Lake City, said “We are excited and thrilled by this news.”
Snowden said many rural hospitals have closed throughout the country in the last 10 years. Snowden said she is most excited for the economic effect this new hospital will have on this area and is pleased to see these communities working together for the collective good.
“I am most excited about the partnership,” Snowden said.
She said it will help in recruiting businesses and industry. Snowden said businesses want to locate in area with a high level of health care close by.
Snowden said having a hospital of MUSC’s standard of care in this area will be huge.
“It will give people a lot of hope,” she said.
Mary Kelley, executive director of the Greater Lake City of Commerce, was thrilled to hear that MUSC Health is moving forward with its plans for the new hospital. She said it is nothing but positive for the communities. She said it means much better facilities with upgraded equipment for all in the area. She said the area already has fine doctors, and this will give them a new and better-equipped facility.
“We are so happy and pleased for what it means,” she said. “It is showing confidence in both communities by MUSC that this will be a valued addition.”
Kelley is also optimistic about the potential economic growth that could result from a new hospital.
“More good things will come,” she said “More businesses will be likely to move here.”
Florence County Administrator Rusty Smith said the new hospital “is an outstanding investment for the health and welfare of the citizens of not only this area but throughout the entire state of South Carolina. It will yield dividends to the community for many years to come.”
“Filing the certificate of need is a key step in moving forward with this new model for rural health care, said Julie Floyd, chair of the board for Williamsburg Regional Hospital. “This demonstrates the level of commitment of all parties to move forward even though we are in the midst of a pandemic.”
“We are pleased to see this project advancing and are grateful to the Heath family for the ability to use their property to construct a facility that will serve our community well into the future,” said Scotty Campbell, chair of the board for Lake City Community Hospital.
The MUSC Health Florence Division consists of MUSC Health – Florence and Marion Medical Centers and the employed practices of each hospital. Both hospitals and entities are a part of the MUSC family.
As the clinical health system of the Medical University of South Carolina, MUSC Health is dedicated to delivering patient care while training generations of competent, compassionate health care providers to serve the people of South Carolina and beyond. Comprising some 1,600 beds, more than 100 outreach sites, the MUSC College of Medicine, the physicians’ practice plan, and nearly 275 telehealth locations, MUSC Health owns and operates eight hospitals situated in Charleston, Chester, Florence, Lancaster and Marion counties.
