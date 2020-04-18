FLORENCE, S.C. – Dr. Rami Zebian, chief medical officer, MUSC Health-Florence Division, Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, is on the front line of COVID-19 patient care.
He said the “surge” hasn’t happened here yet, but the precautions already in place, such as social distancing and hand washing, are working to minimize it when it does occur.
While some states are reportedly nearing their peak of the coronavirus, others have not.
Zebian said he has seen advanced-age patients with underlying conditions in critical care as well as younger patients with no apparent underlying conditions in intensive care with COVID-19. He said no one is safe from this illness; however, the elderly seem to have a greater chance of dying of this coronavirus. He reiterated that he has seen younger people seriously ill, too.
Zebian said that on the other side of this coin, he has given people a positive result for COVID-19 who have had little or no symptoms.
In the treatment of his patients, Zebian said, he has used some of the drugs making the news in recent weeks. He said MUSC has a uniform protocol throughout its hospitals.
“I don’t use these drugs on everyone,” he said. “They can have serious side effects.”
He said some of the most serious side effects are cardiac complications.
“I am not an advocate of giving those drugs to everyone,” he said.
Zebian said a lot goes into the trials and not enough has been determined to use these drugs randomly on everyone. He said in a year we might know more.
Knowing who to test and what treatment to give, what drugs will work has been a challenge, he said.
“I never in my life imagined I would witness something like this,” Zebian said.
He said the speed with which this virus has spread from person to person is unprecedented.
“It has been hard; it has been a challenge,” Zebian said. “This is scary.”
He said plans are in place and daily phone conferences are held to make sure all equipment is shared throughout MUSC facilities as needed. He said he thinks they have enough ventilators and other necessities to fight this illness.
He said he knows what is at stake and is comfortable with his role in treating patients with the coronavirus.
“We are in this for a reason and as long as I can do my best that is all I can do,” Zebian said.
He said he is taking the necessary precautions at work and home.
He said everyone needs to keep social distancing because they know it works. He said he and his staff are using PPE, personal protective equipment, such as goggles, masks, gloves and gowns to protect themselves and their patients.
“Everyone in the hospital is self-monitoring” he said.
He said the public needs to take this seriously, too.
“It is a game of odds, and I don’t think people should play a game of odds,” Zebian said. ‘This is a serious illness, and people should take it seriously.”
“I would not want to play that game of odds,” he said.
Zebian said it saddens him to see some people not following social distancing and other precautions. He said he believes people are generally good and have good intentions.
“No one intends on hurting others,” he said. “I do see opportunities for doing more, and I do see a lot of people doing it.”
At home, he said, he is practicing hand washing, taking his shoes and clothes off and showering before interacting with his family. He said he and his wife have discussed a quarantine space at home, should one of them get the virus. He said this is something he has never had to do before.
“We are going to get to a new normal,” he said. “We are going to learn to adapt.”
Being informed is a key to getting to this point, he said; everyone’s help is needed to make sure this happens.
Zebian said he has never seen anything that has shut down countries like this coronavirus. He graduated from medical school in 2003 and has worked in other countries but never dealt with anything like this. He came to Florence in 2012.
“I’ve never seen anything like this; I’ve never imagined anything like this,” he said.
He said ensuring that the most vulnerable — the elderly, minority communities and persons with chronic disease and weakened immune systems — remain protected and stay at home at this time is most important.
