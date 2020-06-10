FLORENCE, S.C. — About 50 doctors and nurses stood in silence or knelt in the grass around the MUSC Health Florence Medical Center for 8:46 minutes Wednesday in memory of George Floyd and others as part of a "white coats for black lives" protest.
"It was a nice get together where a lot of people were standing together in unity," said Dr. Rami Zebian, chief medical officer and one of the organizers of the event.
"I think it is important; we have to take time out of our day to do it. I personally have been trying to see internally what I can do, what I can learn," Zebian said. "I think having a conversation about it is important. We are all from different backgrounds, different ethnicities and we enjoy each other's company and all have a family in the hospital."
"It's important because this is who we are. It is important for them to be here and understand why this movement is happening," said Robyn Davis, RN, whose family attended the event with her.
"My daughter wanted to go to a protest and, I thought, where better than the place they see me go at least three times a week," Davis said.
"I thought George Floyd is kind of what Rosa Parks was to the civil rights movement, at this time right now," Davis said. "I think it is necessary the hospital take a stand and show they stand with us in solidarity and what matters to us is important."
Davis said as part of her job as a nurse she has experienced bias from patients who didn't want her to care for them because she was black.
"It's an opportunity for us to show our solidarity with the movement," said Darlene Fulton, RN and director of general surgery. "We believe in equality and change and we're part of the movement."
Fulton said it meant a lot to the staff at the hospital to know they had the support of MUSC.
"We see the human, everybody is important," Zebian said.
