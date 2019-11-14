FLORENCE, S.C. — Candidates for transplant surgery can now get services near home.
A team of doctors from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston came to Florence on Thursday to talk about services now and in the future.
Sharing information about pre- and post-transplant services provided by MUSC at the Florence campus were MUSC President David J. Cole, M.D.; Derek DuBay, M.D., MUSC Health associate director, transplant; Luca Paoletti, M.D., medical director of pulmonary rehabilitation (member of the lung transplant care team); Jared White, M.D., surgical director of the liver transplant program at MUSC Health; and Rami Zebian, M.D., chief medical officer, MUSC Health, Florence, who introduced the group.
Since July, some transplant patients from the Pee Dee have been able to receive follow-up transplant care closer to their home at MUSC Health-Florence.
Eddie Wallace is a kidney transplant patient who received her transplant in August at MUSC. She lives in Lake City and is able to come to Florence every other week for her blood work.
“That is a lot of help,” she said. “It makes it easier to come here and not have to go to Charleston.”
She said with Florence being tied into MUSC’s network she is able to get appointments set up quicker.
James Barrack of Florence received a liver transplant June 3.
“It is perfect to come here for blood work,” he said. “And my liver doctor is coming here (from Charleston) in December. I don’t mind going to Charleston, but is it nice to take a break.”
Zebian said the hardest part of the transplant is often the “work-up.”
“It is a long road before the surgery,” he said.
He said there is a lot of testing and consulting with the patient. He said these are sick people and it is often difficult for them to travel a long way from family.
Being able to do a lot of this pre-transplant work in Florence is going to be a huge benefit to patients in the area, he said.
“This will mean a lot to the patients in the Pee Dee,” he said. “I am very excited.”
MUSC transplant doctors Paoletti and White come to Florence from Charleston to work with patients from this region. Clinics are held once a month. They said the kidney clinic is held more often.
“We are just getting the clinics up and running,” White said. “It’s growing.”
“Rehabilitation pre- and post-transplant is key,” Paoletti said in a media advisory. “The stronger you are going into transplant the stronger you will be after transplant.”
By allowing patients to remain close to home, the doctors hope to improve their chances.
Cole said he believes the best care is local when possible. He said they always want to have the best care for their patients.
DuBay said their goal is to provide the majority of the care here, such as pre-screenings and blood work, to make it easier on these transplant candidates.
He said they have been working with kidney transplant patients for about four months and liver and lung transplant patients for about two months.
“It has been a huge success,” DuBay said.
DuBay said it has been really easy for them to come to Florence and provide care. He said they have access to patients’ records and reports, and they can just walk right in and start taking care of the patient. He said it is just the matter of a drive from Charleston.
MUSC is committed to bringing services to the patients, said DuBay.
The doctors see this partnership with MUSC-Florence as a win/win situation for the patient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.