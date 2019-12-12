FLORENCE, S.C. — Gideon Gibson's legacy will live at the Florence County Judicial Center.
A mural by Robert Garey depicting Gibson's stand against the British is the centerpiece of a three-painting mural in the rotunda of the judicial center revealed on Thursday.
Gibson, a freedman of African descent, led a revolt against the British seven years before the American Revolution began with shots at Lexington and Concord.
His revolt was about the accessibility of the colonial court system.
In 1767-68, Gibson joined the “Regulator” movement that was sweeping the South Carolina “Backcountry.” In essence, the Regulators sought to impose law and order in regions where distance from jails and courts in the colonial capital of Charleston made crime and social instability endemic.
Charleston served as the colonial and state capital until the South Carolina General Assembly selected Columbia in 1786. Columbia was chosen due to its central location and waterways that led to Charleston.
In the case of Gideon Gibson and the Pee Dee Regulators, there was a specific call for a courthouse and jail in the region.
Gibson’s Regulators forcibly prevented the serving of warrants in their territory and attacked a constable’s party sent to Gibson’s home in the Mars Bluff area of what is now Florence County.
In response, the royal government in Charleston sent the Pee Dee Militia under Col. George Gabriel Powell of Georgetown to arrest Gibson.
Gibson initially agreed to surrender, but when Powell arrived to take him into custody, Gibson, supported by hundreds of fellow Regulators, refused.
Not even Powell’s own militia would lay a hand on Gibson.
“They absolutely refused,” Powell later wrote. “Gibson, they said, was one of them.”
The painting depicts this scene.
Gibson, holding the warrant for his arrest as if he is about to throw it to the ground, is the central focus of the tableaux. Powell seems to be pleading with Gibson, but clearly to no avail. The Regulators who stand around and behind him are defiant.
“They’ve got his back,” Garey said.
Those around the scene are almost celebratory in a foreshadowing of the tide of freedom that swept across the American colonies in the ensuing decade. A fiddler strikes a tune and one man dances. Throughout the painting are historical and thematic references. A pile of deer skins, a pair of Carolina parakeets, an ivory-billed woodpecker, and a bull dog and a local cur fighting over a bone.
Gibson evaded prosecution in the Mars Bluff Affair, although Powell and others attempted to charge him under the 1740 “Negro Act,” which allowed “rebellious Negroes” to be put to death without trial.
One of the results of the efforts of Gibson and regulators around South Carolina was the Circuit Court Act of 1768, which brought courthouses and jails to areas of the backcountry in the early 1770s.
Gibson and his sons supported the American cause in the Revolution, and he was reportedly shot dead by his uncle in a dispute over the treatment of a Tory prisoner in 1781.
One of the other paintings depicts a scene from near the end of World War II in 1945. That painting displays many of the people who would make a mark on Florence County, including artist William H. Johnson.
The other painting depicts a scene from around 1890 and features the economic engines of the county's growth including the railroad and tobacco.
