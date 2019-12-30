MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins police officers arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection with the death of a woman Sunday night.

Mullins Police Chief Michael Bethea said David Graves of Mullins, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Wanda Jean Lewis Reaves, 38, was stabbed at a home on Pat Mar Square in Mullins, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray, who responded to the scene after 11 p.m.

Bethea said he was proud of his officers working through the day on the case and making an arrest.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.