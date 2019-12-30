MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins police officers arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection with the death of a woman Sunday night.
Mullins Police Chief Michael Bethea said David Graves of Mullins, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Wanda Jean Lewis Reaves, 38, was stabbed at a home on Pat Mar Square in Mullins, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray, who responded to the scene after 11 p.m.
Bethea said he was proud of his officers working through the day on the case and making an arrest.
