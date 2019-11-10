MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins native Russell Grainger has served 19 years as a soldier in the U.S. Army Active Guard Reserve.
Grainger attended South Carolina State University, where he earned his degree in sports communication/physical education. It was there where he decided to join the military and later further his education with a master’s degree in sports management from the American Military University.
“My first thought of joining the Army was when I was a sophomore at South Carolina State University, and I was going to be in debt for a long time,” he said. “I reviewed my options, and the Army Reserve looked like a great option for student loan repayment. That summer I shipped to basic training and never looked back. I joined for an education. I stayed because I fell in love with the Army and the culture, but ultimately protecting my family and in turn yours.”
Grainger’s first responsibilities were as a heavy equipment operator. Two years later, he changed his military occupation to firefighter. The next year he became an ammunition specialist. A little more than 10 years ago, he settled into being an Army recruiter.
Recently, he became the station commander of the Columbia Army Medical Recruiting Station.
“I manage a team of nine recruiters and an officer,” he said. “It is our job to recruit the best medical professionals we can find and get them commissioned in our ranks. We cover 70 percent of South Carolina from Florence to the furthest most west, and we also cover Augusta, Georgia.”
Grainger, a married father of two sons ages 10 and 5 along with a 4-month-old baby daughter, has grown to love his responsibilities.
“The most enjoyable part of my job is knowing that we are commissioning the most qualified medical professionals that the state has to offer and that these individuals will be taking care of the world’s greatest fighting force,” he said.
It’s the type of work that helps saves the lives of soldiers and their families, he said.
Over the years, Grainger has been deployed to multiple locations far from home. He served in Baghdad, Iraq, in 2007 attached to the 1st Calvary.
“It was an interesting experience,” he said. “I was a part of a 22-person detachment that was attached to the 1st Calvary, so it was a very different dynamic than being deployed with your entire unit. We didn’t know each other. We didn’t know the full mission until we arrived in country. One of the most interesting things about the Army and military in general is the fact that we are deployed all over the world with people who are complete strangers in the same uniform, and after a short time we become family.”
The desert heat is hard to forget.
“Being from South Carolina, we know what hot is,” he said. “You haven’t felt heat until you go to the Middle East. It would be 110 degrees in the shade. When you took a shower, before you could dry off you were wet again, but it was with sweat. I feel crazy saying this, but after a few months of being in the country, you got used to it.”
The Grainger family has traveled for stints in Hawaii and Georgia. Balancing work and a growing family is another job.
“Anyone who has worked in recruiting knows that this job is very demanding,” he said. “It is a no-fail mission that the Department of Defense takes very seriously. It is difficult, but having a wife that understands the demand and kids who have grown up in the Army culture makes it somewhat easier to balance the two.”
Veterans Day is meaningful for Grainger.
“Coming from a veteran whose profession is to find more veterans, it is just an honor to serve,” he said. “Anyone who has ever worn a uniform in any of our branches knows the pride you feel when you know the county loves you. To know that on this day we say thank you to all those that have come before and for those who are currently serving is an honor and a blessing.”
Grainger’s advice to others is to be mindful of those options.
“If you would have asked me where I saw myself 20 years ago, I would not have said in the Army,” he said. “Coming from a small town was great and attending SCSU was great in building the person I have become. Joining the Army in March of 2000 was one of the best decisions I ever made in my life.”
