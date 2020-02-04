Mullins man charged with murder

MULLINS, S.C. -- Marion County Sheriff’s deputies made an arrest in connection with man discovered dead in a home on North East Front St. just outside the city limits of Mullins Monday night.
Elijah Walker, 20, of Sumter, was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and driving without a license, Cpt. Judith Barker.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace Brian Wallace said SLED crime scene investigators were called to process the scene along with a vehicle driven to nearby store. It was a domestic-related incident, he
Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson identified the victim as 61-year old Stevie Sylvester Walker of Mullins. His body was transported to MUSC for an autopsy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.