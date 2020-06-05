MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins High School didn’t let the coronavirus pandemic ruin graduation for the class of 2020. An outdoor graduation ceremony was held for 113 seniors at Auctioneers stadium Thursday morning.
Temperatures were taken as guest drove-in to the parking lot. Students, administrators and staff wore masks while limited seating provided social distancing.
Principal Michael Stone said he was happy to be able to have a traditional ceremony for the students.
“I felt like they deserved it and we fought hard to get that,” Stone said. “It’s all about the students and they deserve to be together as a class one last time before they go on and start the next chapter of their life.”
Mullins High School Salutatorian Alexia Imani Vereen said it felt good to represent her class.
“I worked hard for it and I’m glad I’m here with all of them,” Vereen said.
Vereen plans to attend Winthrop University to major in English Education.
Self-discipline and sticking to a schedule were keys to focusing academically, she said.
“Your mind is the most powerful thing,” Vereen’s advice to students working towards the same milestone.
Valedictorian Megan Roselee Graham said she was thankful for being a student at Mullins High School for the providing opportunities and achieving goals.
“These past few months we have most likely faced the most unexpected moments in our entire lives,” she said. “Life is constantly going to be throwing unexpected things at you and for this reason it’s important not to dwell on planning but rather focus on the task at hand and finding your next adventure.”
Graham plans to attend Francis Marion University and study Nursing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.