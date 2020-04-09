MULLINS, S.C. – A Mullins business woman is taking the time to give back to others during the coronavirus pandemic with an event set for Sunday.
Nail technician Ginger Williams has been servicing customers for more than 14 years at her mother’s Doris Beauty Salon, which has been operating for more than 30 years on 461 W. Laurel Street in Mullins. Despite having to close the business due to Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order, Williams along with pharmacy technician Anderia Lewis are organizing a “Curbside Blessings” drive-thru service to distribute free supplies to the community.
“It’s a drive-thru and its three items of your choice per car,” Williams said. “We’ve had a couple of businesses and individuals to help out with donations.”
The event will be held at the parking lot of Doris Beauty Salon from 4-6 p.m. and continues to seek volunteers to help distribute items. Visitors can select three free items ranging from household care to hygiene products while supplies last.
“We have a lot of household products,” Williams said.
Williams said the event is open to anyone and wanted to show love back to her community.
“We love where we’re from,” she said. “We’ve had it instilled in us since we were young to try and give back. Sometimes you may not have it and we’re seeing that people are out of work and things are a little difficult right now. We just wanted to give a little love to the community to let them know we’re going to get pass this situation.”
It all sparked an interest to respond right away.
"I stand on the principles that you can’t wait on the government,” Williams said. “You must take a stand of taking care of your own community and that’s what motivating us to do so while giving love and support."
Williams can relate to what others are going through economically.
“Of course if we don’t work, we don’t make any money,” she said. “We’re not able to pretty much see our clients because of social distancing and it has an impact but its okay.”
Williams said if weather doesn’t permit, volunteers will either postpone or create care packages to deliver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.