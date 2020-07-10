JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — The Florence County Council is taking a mulligan in its attempt to develop a golf course near the southeastern Florence County city of Johnsonville.
Next Thursday, the nine-member county council will decide whether to approve, on third and final reading, Ordinance No. 31-2019/20 to place a question on the Nov. 3 general election ballot that would continue the collection of a penny sales tax throughout the county. State law mandates that the ballot question, as developed by a committee created by the county, specify where the revenues from the tax would be spent. If the county approves the ordinance and Florence County voters approve the reimplementation of the tax, $3.9 million of the $141.7 million being spent would go toward "improvements and sports and recreation facilities of the city including without limitation development of a municipal golf course" in Johnsonville.
The inclusion of money for the development of a golf course in Johnsonville comes after an ordinance that would have provided for the issuance and sale of $7.5 million in general fund revenue bonds for the renovation and redevelopment the former Wellman Country Club was declared dead after languishing on second reading for more than a year.
That ordinance was introduced at the May 2019 meeting of the Florence County Council.
Professional golfer and course designer Tom Watson spoke to the county council in executive session at the May 2019 meeting.
Watson, a native of Kansas City, Missouri, played events on the PGA Tour from 1972 to 2014. He won 70 events on the tour, including the Masters in 1977 and 1981, the U.S. Open in 1982 and The Open Championship in 1975, 1977, 1980, 1982 and 1983. He is a member of the Champions Tour, where he has won six major championships including the Senior PGA Championship in 2001 and 2011, the Senior U.S. Open championship in 2003, 2005, and 2011 and the Tradition in 2003. He is also the owner of a golf course design firm.
The golf course has remained unused since 2010 after operating from 1968.
The company that owned the course, Johnsonville Golf LLC, went bankrupt in 2010. That company purchased the property from Wellman Inc. in 2010 according to Florence County property tax records. After going bankrupt, Johnsonville Golf sold the golf course to Wellman Club at Persimmon Field LLC, a Virginia limited liability company, also in 2010.
An effort was made in 2013 by a a group called Friends of the Wellman Club to negotiate with Wellman Club at Persimmon Field LLC to purchase the properties beginning in April 2013 in order to bring a youth golf program to southeastern Florence County. However, that effort ended in disappointment in early June 2013.
The course has been owned by Danny R. Altman Properties LLC of Johnsonville since September 2013. However, a for-sale sign is located near one of the two entrances to the club house.
The proposed penny tax referendum question includes $62.5 million in other municipal improvements, $38.7 million in council district allocations, $23.47 million for public safety, and $13.13 million in general county improvements.
Municipal improvements
The city of Florence will receive $40 million total of revenues should Florence County voters approve the re-implementation of the tax in November. Of that $40 million, $35.9 million would be allocated to the resurfacing of several city streets and $4.1 million would be allocated to the improvement of the intersections of Darlington and Lucas streets, Evans Street and Cashua Drive, Edisto Drive and Cherokee Road, and Vista Street and Oakland Avenue.
Lake City would receive $6.9 million including $3.5 million in recreation facility upgrades, $2.94 million for wastewater treatment plant upgrades, and $456,000 for fire department upgrades.
Johnsonville, Timmonsville, and Pamplico would receive $3.9 million. Timmonsville would resurface Main Street, North Warren Street, Market Street, Hill Street, North Pinckney Street, East New Street, Fifth Street, Keith Street, Vanda Street, East Clifford Street, Bowman Circle, Harkless Court, and Cooper Lane. Pamplico would use the funds to install water lines, a well, and a tank along Big Swamp and other surrounding roads.
Scranton and Olanta would each receive $2.5 million. The town of Scranton would use $2.39 million to improve its water system and $115,000 for renovations of its town hall. The town of Olanta would use $2 million to extend its water lines — roads mentioned include Butler Scurry Road, Central Road, Scurry Road, Myers Road, S.C. Hwy 341, Jordan Chapel Road, U.S. Hwy 301, Carmen Shortcut Road, and S.C. Highway 403 — $464,000 for a new community center, and $40,000 for improvements to its S.C. Hwy 341 well and treatment plant.
Quinby would receive $1.5 million. That money would fund refurbishment and continued development of the town's community and recreational facilities at $925,000, $500,000 for the purchase of property along Black Creek for development into a recreational facility, and $75,000 for development of town hall and public safety facilities.
Coward would receive $1.3 million. It would use $685,000 for town hall and maintenance facility improvements, $315,000 for Old Creek Road, Trifalia Road, and Nealy Matthews Road water lines, $180,000 for ball field improvements, $86,000 for improvements to the New Hope Well, and $47,000 for improvements to its manned convenience center.
Council District Allocations
Each of the nine council council districts would receive $4.3 million in allocations for road, infrastructure, and other improvements.
Council District 1 (Jason Springs) allocations include Garland Street, Lake City Park improvements, Chandler Mill Road, Beaumont Road, McElveen Cut Avenue, Red Wing Lane, W. Oshay Road, Maxie Thomas Road, Dublin Road, Wilson Road, South Locklair Road, Margie Lane, Garris Road, Miles Road, Wallace Road, Red Road, Joy Drive, Gracelyn Circle, Dory Road, Candice Road, Calvin Street, Clover Hill Road, and Donald Road.
Council District 2 (Roger Poston) allocations include Gulledge Road, Wise Lane, Dry Creek Road, Cedarbrook Drive, Pecan Haven Road, New Landing Road, Blackwell Mill Road, Mill Branch Road, Willow Pond Road, Shelly Road, Barnhill Road, Carlie Lane, Yarborough Road to Borkowitz Road, Trinidad Ard Road, Grahamville Road, Glen's Bluff Road, Wicklow Road, Fawn Lane, Evans Farm Road, Waycross Road, Eaddy Landing Road, Railroad Avenue, Wagon Wheel Road, Nelson Lane, Langley Lane, Batie Lane, Kent Road, Four Post Road, Little Farm Road, Rena Atkinson Road, Beckworth Road, Bush Road, Charlton Place, Picadilly Road, Deer Lane, Shirley Road, Circle Drive, Ard Lane, Dwellings Drive, Wilshire Road, Salem Road, Cooper Circle, Pecan Grove Road, Sandstone Road, and Bazen Road, Sand Pit Road, Sandy Lane, Jeffords Lane, East Williams Road, Bartell Landing Road, Railroad Avenue, and Forestville Drive.
Council District 3 (Al Bradley) allocations include West Sumter Street, Alderman Street, Mullins Street, West Booker Street, West Johnson Street, Preston Street, Clement Street, Simmons Street, Flynn Street, Stonehedge Lane, Green Street, Dickman Street, Merioneth Road, Harborough Court, Edenderry Way, Sumerset Place, Chippenham Lane, Chatham Place, Bayberry Circle, Windover Road, Beechwood Road, Arbor Drive, North Landsdowne Drive, Hawthorne Drive, West Andover Road, North Grove Park Drive, Graham Street, Guerry Street, Pettigrew Street, Sunset Street, Holloway Lane, Kuker Street, Sally Hill Farms Blvd, West Leggs Circle, Bunch Street, W. Brookgreen Drive, W. Whittier Circle, New Hope Drive, N. Tobin Drive, White Avenue, McNeill Drive, North Adair Drive, and Gibbs Avenue.
Council District 4 (Secretary/Chaplain Mitchell Kirby) allocations include Old Middle Road, Construction of Timmonsville Park, DeGroat Road, Heyward Road, Land Grant Road, Cusaac Road, Mitch Lane, N. Hill Street, Clyde McGee Road, Stonewall Road, W. Robinson Court, Minus Lane, Deer Road water extension, and Bob White Lane.
Council District 5 (Kent Caudle) allocations include East Eagerton Road, Hemlock Road, Rainbow Road, Baldwin Road, Mary Road, Wylie Road, Java Road, Park Road, Wheeler Road, Johnnie Lee Road, Truman Road, Kerris Lane, Smallwood Road, and Karisma Road. $4,300,000.
Council District 6 (Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry IV) allocations include Wickerwood Road, Secretariat Drive, Winning Colors Drive, Whirlaway Drive, Thoroughbred Street, Kentucky Drive, Triple Crown Drive, Derby Cove Road, Swamp Fox Road, Kate's Garden Lane, Jamestown Rd., Rankin Plantation Road, Malissa Mae Road, Timberwood Road, Taylor Hill Circle, East Springbranch Rpad, Cart Road, Ben Ingram Road, Jamestown Cemetery, Al's Lane, Sandwood Road, Hunt Road, Corrie Farm Road, Union Grove Road, Chisolm Trail, River Neck Road, and Silver Fox Road. $4,300,000.
Council District 7 (the Rev. Dr. Waymon Mumford) allocations include Lazy Lane, Regent Street, Chancery Lane, Drury Lane, York Drive, North Norwood Lane, Heard Street, Sam Harrell drainage, North Ives Street, Ranch Road, Tumbleweed Drive, Fiesta Lane, Marlow Avenue, Third Street, South Fairview Street, Robeson Avenue, Peachtree Street, Beauvior Drive, Pine Forest Drive, Clareview Drive, Cedar Falls Lane, Apple Valley Lane, Boardwalk, Park Place, Pendleton Court, Sweet Water Road/Victory Lane, Stockbridge Lane, Buckeye Drive, Woodlawn Court, Lamb Road, Dorado Drive, Rico Drive, Suena Drive, Tierra Drive, Charlotte Street, Ballard Street, McFarland Street, Oak Street, Walnut St, Clyde Street, East Evans Street, Jarrott Street, Day Street, Divine Street and Oakland Avenue.
Council District 8 (James Schofield) allocations include Third Loop drainage, Whitman Avenue, Fernleaf Lane, Thomas Road, Woodland Drive, Garland Drive, S. Calhoun Drive, Heatherwood Circle, Lawton Drive, West Adams Avenue, South Brandon Drive, West Milton Street, Briggs Street, Scriven Drive, Indian Drive, Claremont Avenue, Avondale Drive, Eaton Circle, Lee Lane, Calvin Circle, Effies Lane, Poinsett Drive, Pinckney Avenue, Berkely Avenue, Rutledge Avenue, Waldron Street, Regency Court, South Bishop Drive, Vespers Court, Chancery Court, and Eleanor Drive.
Council District 9 (Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr.) allocations include Whitehall Subdivision drainage, Brittany Drive, Carlton Road, Danny Road, South Floyd Circle, South Hanover Drive, Hobart Drive, Ivy Lane, West Janice Terrace, Kintyre Road, Manor Way Drive, South Sunset Acres Lane, West Chester Drive, Thunderbird Lane, Manigault Court, Chalmers Row, Master Circle, Pebble Road, West Lake Drive, Troon Drive, Lake Oakdale, West Forest Lake Drive, Bryson Drive, Jefferson Drive, West Spencer Lane, West Emery Lane, Coventry Lane, Mears Drive, Shorebird Lane, Constitution Drive, Heritage Lane, Alberti Drive, Author Drive, Founder Drive, Liberty Drive, Shadwell Drive, Left Bank Road, Mockingbird Court, South Swann Circle, South Lady Street, South Sandy Lane, Lee Lane, Hillcrest Drive, Hillcrest Terrace, Jefferson Drive, Lakeshore Drive, and West Forest Lake Drive.
Public Safety
The Unified Fire District would receive $14 million. The funds are listed in three separate groups of $7.69 million, $4.73 million, and $1.58 million.
The first group includes $2.5 million for a new station for the Hannah-Salem-Friendfield fire department, $1.96 million in upgrades to Howe Springs fire department stations 1, 2, and 6, $1.2 million in upgrades to West Florence fire stations 1 and 2, $1.05 million for a new Olanta fire department station, $525,000 in additions to the Sardis Timmonsville fire department station 1, $370,000 in upgrades to the Johnsonville fire department station 1, and $85,000 in upgrades to Windy Hill fire department station 1.
The second group would include $1.2 million in upgrades to Sardis Timmonsville stations 2 and 3, $1.1 million in upgrades to the Johnsonville fire station, $1.09 million in upgrades to Hannah-Salem-Friendfield stations 1, 4, and 6, $760,000 in upgrades at Howe Springs stations 2 and 6, $492,000 in upgrades to all West Florence fire stations, and $85,000 in upgrades to Windy Hill station 4.
The third group includes $5,000 in upgrades at Howe Springs station 1, $250,000 each for upgrades Hannah-Salem-Friendfield station 3 and Johnsonville fire station 2, $235,000 in upgrades at Olanta fire station 1, $183,000 in upgrades at Windy Hill station 2, $100,000 in upgrades at West Florence station 2, and $65,000 for upgrades to all stations.
South Lynches Fire District would receive $2 million. That money would provide $650,000 of upgrades at station 7 (New Hope) and 6 (Scranton) and $350,000 of upgrades at station 2 (Coward) and (Scranton).
A new EMS station would be built in Johnsonville at a cost of $2.67 million, the Florence County Sheriff's Office would receive $2 million for improvements to its facilities, the emergency management department would receive $2 million for upgrades to its radio system and a new communication tower in the Johnsonville area, and the coroner's office would receive $800,000 for a new morgue and coroner's office.
County improvements
Economic development would receive $4 million for infrastructure improvements at qualifying industrial parks, $3.08 million would be allocated for public services including a new manned convenience center in Johnsonville ($1 million), county complex renovations ($1 million), renovations to the public services building ($575,000), and upgrades to the lower Florence County public services building, ($500,000), $3 million would be allocated for allocated for general infrastructure improvements including U.S. 76 improvements from Francis Marion University to the city of Florence ($1.58 million), Lucas Street drainage ($1.1 million), improvements to DeWitt Bluff Landing ($167,000), and Tara Village drainage ($150,000), and $150,000 would be allocated to the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission for voting system improvements ($90,000) and parking lot improvements ($60,000).
Recreation improvements would be allocated $2.91 million for reclaiming and paving of roads in the Lynches River County Park ($900,000), expansion/improvements at the Lake City Senior Center ($600,000), paving the parking lots of the Johnsonville athletic complex ($565,000), resurfacing of playing facilities and drainage improvements at Spaulding Heights Park ($400,000), the paving of the parking lot at Coward athletic park ($240,000), and renovations to the Francis Marion athletic park ($200,000).
The ordinance will be up for third and final reading at Thursday's meeting of the Florence County Council. That meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Room 803 of the county complex at 180 N. Irby St.
