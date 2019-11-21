Mount Pleasant woman charged with forgery
From staff reports
FLORENCE, S.C. — A Mount Pleasant woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with forging a signature to change the ownership of a Florence County property.
Stephanie Marie Sickels of Mt. Pleasant was arrested by investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. She is charged with one count of forgery over $10,000.
A person convicted of forgery over $10,000 faces a fine in the discretion of the court, not more than 10 years in prison or both.
Investigators say that Sickels, while selling solar panels, forged the signature of a victim to a quitclaim deed and filed it with the Florence County Clerk of Court. The victim’s property was then allegedly placed in the name of another for the purpose of changing ownership without the victim’s knowledge or consent.
Sickels has been released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.
Investigators believe this may be one of a series of incidents involving the sale of solar panels in Florence County. Anyone with information regarding this or any similar case is asked to contact investigators with the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121, ext. 374.
