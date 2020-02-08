FLORENCE, S.C. — More than 200 motorcyclists turned out Saturday for a fundraising memorial ride for Jackson Winkeler, a Florence Regional Airport Public Safety officer and Dillon County firefighter who was shot and killed in the line of duty Jan. 5.
Money raised by the ride went to the Winkeler family.
Riders gathered Saturday morning at Black Jack Harley-Davidson for an escorted ride down S.C. 327, a stop at Florence Regional Airport and then out McCall Boulevard to National Cemetery Road and then back to the dealership along Freedom Boulevard and S.C. 327.
Once there riders could donate money to get food. The Florence County Sheriff's Office was also on hand with K9 demonstrations, the agency's humvees and helicopter.
"The way people come together in times of trials and troubles amazes me. A lot of good people in this world, they care," said Mark Winkeler, father of Jackson Winkeler. "There's a lot of good people in this world, and thank God for them."
Many of the riders were members of the Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.
"We love to ride and we do things like this, fundraising functions for other agencies," said J.T. Wright, state representative for the organization and a member of the Columbia chapter. "I hate to say that some of them are like this incident today because of that."
Blue Knights started in Bangor, Maine, in 1974 and has grown into an international operation since then.
"We're all current or retired law enforcement officers who love to ride," Wright said.
Saturday's ride was organized by Black Jack Harley-Davidson.
