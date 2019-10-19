FLORENCE, S.C. -- A motorcycle rider died early Saturday morning in a single vehicle crash just south of Florence.
The 4:10 a.m. crash happened at the intersection of John Paul Jones Road and US 52 as the rider on a 2017 Indian transitioned onto John Paul Jones Road, said Lance Cpl. Judd Jones, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The rider, who was wearing a helmet, lost control of the bike at that point, he said.
The rider was transported to a Florence area hospital where they later died of their injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the victim's name.
