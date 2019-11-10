FLORENCE, S.C. – Members of the Veterans of Vietnam Motorcycle Club rode into Florence on Friday, Sept. 13, to visit several sites that held significance to veterans.
One of them was Florence National Cemetery, home to the remains of veterans who served the country from the Civil War on.
The club contains members from various services but with their one conflict in common — that and a desire to ride and see the country.
"We gather up, have our camaraderie and good time and visit parks," said C.B. Anderson of Florence, who runs the Veterans Resource Center. He is a member of the club.
"We look at monuments and talk about past things we've been through. Self-help healing," said Terry Grant, a two-year member of the club who was riding with his wife, Norma. "It's mainly the camaraderie of what we all went through. We understand each other.
"It sounds cruel to say you don't understand if you've never served, but really that's the truth.
"If you've never been there, to listen to some of the stories you hear ... that's the way it was. You never look at another branch of service and say, 'That's the Navy,' or 'That's the Army.' They're brothers in arms. It didn't matter who it was. You helped."
When he had the opportunity to join the club, there was never any doubt.
"When it came up to join this, there was no question," Grant said.
Don Grazano, a New Jersey resident, joined at the beginning of this year.
"It's well worth it," he said. "I'm a Vietnam vet. It's fun just to meet somebody else whose been through what you've been through."
Larry Bachman, who has ridden with the club for seven years, said his father was a World War II Pearl Harbor survivor.
"I'm a Vietnam vet, and my brother's a Vietnam vet," Bachman said.
Another stop for the riders was Florence Veterans Park, which has monuments to many branches of the service and many conflicts in which troops from those services served, fought, lived and died.
Of specific interest to the club members was the Vietnam War monument.
"Whenever this monument was going to be erected, I let national know, and we donated to it to help get it built," C.B. Anderson said. "Now some of our club, this is a regional part of the club, just wanted to get together for a meet, and we decided to meet in Hartsville. They wanted to ride around and visit the veterans cemetery and the monuments, and that's what we're out here doing."
Bachman was here for the dedication of the Vietnam Memorial two years ago and said he was impressed with the monument and the park.
"I'm still impressed," he said.
So is Grant.
"This is great," he said. "I love the idea that they've taken the time to honor not just us from the Vietnam time frame but everybody. That's what it should be.
"I spent the majority of my career in aviation. I was one of the unfortunate few, I got to fly on every aircraft the Marine Corps had except for one. They wouldn't let me fly with the pilot I wanted to fly with, and I wouldn't fly with the one they wanted me to fly with, so I missed out on the Harrier.
"A lot of people say, 'Would you do it again?' In a heartbeat. I enjoyed it. The good times, the bad times, they all went together."
