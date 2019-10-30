FLORENCE, S.C. — More than 600 children gathered at the SiMT on the campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College Wednesday morning for the annual Treats for Special Kids presented by WBTW News13.
The event, which has been going on now more than 30 years, drew in special-needs students from all the Florence County school districts, Chesterfield, Dillon Marion and other Pee Dee schools, said Rainee Kite with the station.
"We enjoy putting it on every year. we have almost 60 vendors this year," Kite said. Kite, dressed as the Incredibles Elastigirl, greeted schools as they arrived at the venue.
"We make it a family affair as well as News13 that does it," Kite said of her daughter, fiancé (Mr. Incredible) and mother (fairy godmother) who also worked to greet students along with Queen Elsa.
"It is something that is safe for special needs kids to go to, something they can do for Halloween," Kite said.
The station does two of them every year, one at each end of its market. The Myrtle Beach event happened Friday.
"This one is much bigger than the Myrtle Beach one," Kite said. "The Myrtle Beach one is cool because it's happening at Medieval Times which is an interesting venue."
"We're just happy to put this on every year," Kite said.
