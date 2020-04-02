FLORENCE, S.C. — Over 1,800 people filed initial unemployment claims in Florence County during the two-week period of March 15-28, which is more than the number of people that have tested positive for coronavirus in the state.
During the week ending on March 28, 1,257 people filed initial unemployment claims with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce. Combined with the 553 people who filed initial claims during week ending on March 21, this is a total of 1,810 initial claims filed since the shutdowns for coronavirus began.
The latest information available from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control as of 4:04 p.m. Thursday afternoon indicates that 1,554 people have received positive test results for the coronavirus in the Palmetto State including 26 people in Florence County, 15 in Darlington County, two in Marion, six in Williamsburg, one in Dillon, and three in Marlboro.
Nearly 7,800 more people, or over six times as many, filed initial unemployment claims in the six-county Pee Dee region during the week of March 28 than currently have the coronavirus in the state of South Carolina.
According to the latest information available from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, 646 people filed in Darlington County, 262 in Marion, 259 in Williamsburg, 132 in Dillon County, and 195 in Marlboro County for a Pee Dee total of 9,088 initial claims made during the week ending March 28.
Last week, information released by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce indicates that 190 people filed in Darlington County, 125 in Marion, 67 in Williamsburg, 64 in Dillon, and 50 in Marlboro County, for a total of 1,049 in the region during the week ending March 21.
If all of the unemployment claims were to be approved by the Department of Employment, this would represent a 72% increase in the unemployment rate in the Pee Dee using the data submitted by the department in February and assuming that labor force rate of change remained constant and no other person filed for claims between Feb. 29 and March 14.
Florence County's unemployment rate has risen by 88.03% from 3.06% to 5.76%, Darlington County by 80.91% from 3.54% to 6.41%, Marion by 66.65% from 4.75% to 7.91%, Williamsburg by 55.11% from 4.91% to 7.62%, Dillon by 34.22% from 4.52% to 6.1%, and Marlboro by 56.35% from 4.71% to 7.37%.
This is less than the statewide increases in unemployment.
In the state, 64,856 people filed initial claims for the week ending March 28 which, if all were approved and assuming that the state's rate of change in the labor remained constant and no other person filed for unemployment between Feb. 29 and March 14, would represent a 163.42% increase in the state's unemployment rate from 2.45% to 6.46%.
Horry County has been the hardest hit county in the state so far with 9,672 claims filed during the week ending March 28 on top of 5,258 initial claims during the week ending March 21.
Other hard-hit counties include Charleston (4,183 initial claims during the week ending March 28), Greenville (3,265), and Richland (2,476).
Nationwide, 6.6 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims last week, a record high.
Worldometers.info indicates that 240,064 Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.