FLORENCE, S.C. — John. W. Moore Intermediate fifth-grade teachers Pam Smith and Katherine Fanning drove to each of their 43 students' homes in a decorated car touting Moore student rock. When arriving at the homes, Fanning would wave a sign through the sunroof that read, "Roses are red, violets are blue, (we) miss you."
Smith said, "We messaged each family and gave them an estimated time of arrival. However, it took us a bit longer than expected. We even got caught in a storm."
Not even a storm could keep Smith and Fanning from putting eyes on their students. The 43 students were their homeroom students.
"They teach me stuff still every day," said fifth-grader Natalie Baldwin.
In anticipation of her teacher's drive-by, Natalie wrote a thank-you message in her driveway with chalk. Natalie said she's doing OK with the pandemic, enjoys using Google meets to see everyone but misses being with them.
Some students put gifts for the teachers by their mailboxes. Isabella Mcjunkin made a basket with some of the teachers' favorite things and included a hand-written, personal note to them. Isabella received a surprise when the teachers pulled into her driveway and presented her with the class pet, a flamingo named Miss Bubbles.
"We didn't get home until 8:30 (that night)," said Smith. "We had a blast!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.