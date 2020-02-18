FLORENCE, S.C. — John W. Moore Intermediate School STEAMed with excitement Tuesday evening while taking part in hands-on activities at the annual STEAM night.
From exploring augmented and virtual reality to making binary code bracelets, students went from room to room taking part in activities based on science, engineering, art and mathematics.
Joanna McCumber, STEAM coach, said the STEAM night helps to broaden their horizons. (STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.)
“We’re just trying to get them more involved in STEM and STEAM and engineering,” McCumber said.
Moore Intermediate has hosted the STEAM night for four years. This year, the school added new community partners to the event, including the Florence County Art Museum, the Francis Marion University math department and Molina Healthcare.
Some Moore Intermediate students were able to show off what they’ve done in class.
In one of the rooms, students could fly drones that the students programmed using block coding and the school 3D printed the drones.
Cathaline Torres, a parent of a Moore Intermediate student, said she’s enjoyed getting to see her son have fun and experience the different activities.
Torres said she enjoyed one of the activities, Disruptus, so much that she purchased it off of Amazon to do with her son at home.
“Instead of him playing video games and not learning anything, he seems to be having fun playing that game,” Torres said.
Hunter Boss, a sixth-grade student at Moore Intermediate, said the STEAM night allowed him to learn more about using computers and what he is learning in school.
“I like everything about science and physics,” Boss said about the STEAM night.
Moore Intermediate School is a STEM-certified school, meaning the school has an emphasis on STEM coursework and electives that exposes students to creative thinking, collaboration and communication, according to the school’s website.
