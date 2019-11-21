FLORENCE, S.C. — John W. Moore Intermediate School is looking for volunteers from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday to add to the school’s environmental center.
The environmental center additions will include a paved path, a greenhouse, a weather station and a small storage shed. The additions were made possible through a $4,770.00 Lowe’s Toolbox for Education grant.
With the new additions to the environmental center, STEAM lab classes will be able to grow items that are in the offseason over winter, and students will be able to check the forecast and temperature, said Joanna McCumber, STEAM coach at Moore Intermediate.
STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
Some employees from the Lowe’s on David McLeod Boulevard will also be volunteering this weekend, McCumber said.
The environmental center at Moore Intermediate started in May with an Eat Smart Move More of Florence County grant, McCumber said.
Students started out growing tomato and basil, but now are growing carrots, cabbage and fruit trees, McCumber said.
“We’re trying to encourage healthy eating and making healthier choices,” McCumber said.
During the STEAM lab class, students will visit the garden and have class outside. Students have been planting seeds, and as the produce matures, students have been doing taste testing in the classroom.
Lowe’s Toolbox for Education has provided nearly $45 million in grants to more than 10,000 schools since its inception in 2006.
For those interested in volunteering on Saturday, call the school at 843-664-8171 and ask for McCumber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.