FLORENCE, S.C. — Moore Intermediate faculty and staff gathered on the school's sidewalk for a student parade to celebrate the end of the school year.
Several students brought signs, balloons and even pets to ride through the parade Friday morning. Teachers had signs of their own, telling students they have been missed and to have a great summer.
The parade also gave retiring Principal Carol Schweitz a chance to say goodbye to students.
“It’s been 39 years that I’ve spent in the educational field, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” Schweitz said. “It was a very difficult decision to make, as you know it’s very hard to leave something that you love so much.”
Schweitz said she could not have been afforded a better staff, supportive parents and wonderful students.
“I’m just so grateful and thankful to Florence One for giving me this opportunity,” Schweitz said.
After retiring, Schweitz said, she plans to spend time with her grandchildren.
“I think it’s important to spend time with my family,” Schweitz said. “I recently lost my mother, and it made me realize how precious time is with the ones you love. You can just never get that back, so that’s my plan.”
Brittany Bennett, curriculum coordinator at Moore, said she’d been hired by Schweitz three times: as a teacher at Timrod, as a teacher at Moore and as a curriculum coordinator at Moore.
Bennett said if she could think of two words to describe her it would be loving and fair. Schweitz makes her decisions out of love and does what is best for the students.
“Those two things are what you need when you work with children all day every day,” Bennett said.
The faculty, students and staff also said goodbye to the name Moore Intermediate because in the fall the school will become Moore Middle School.
“I think we’re all excited for what’s coming,” said Shelly Flud, sixth-grade math teacher. “It’s going to be new for us, but we are looking forward to the change.”
Next year, Flud will be moving up to teach seventh-grade math.
The parade marked the first time in nearly three months the students, faculty and staff were together on school grounds since the school closed..
“It’s very exciting to get to see them; it’s been tough teaching on eLearning for the past two and a half months,” Flud said. “We’d much rather be in the classroom teaching face to face to our students, but we made do the best we could.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.