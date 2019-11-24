LAKE CITY, S.C. – The Festival of Trees will debut Dec. 6-7 at Moore Farms Botanical Garden, the first holiday-themed public event held at the garden.
Presented in conjunction with Lake City Creative Alliance’s Hometown Holidays celebration, the Festival of Trees combines two public visitation days with a Christmas tree decorating contest.
A total of 21 trees will be on full display, most decorated by a community nonprofit organization, including the Florence Area Humane Society; the Rotary Club of Lake City; Dramatic Coffee Beans Inc.; and Harvest Hope Food Bank.
The public is invited to tour the garden and feel the spirit of the season by enjoying the trees decked out for the holidays.
To get the full Hometown Holidays experience, they’re also encouraged to visit downtown Lake City for ice skating, crafts, boutique shopping, live holiday music, dance performances and more.
“This first year we have partnered with 18 area nonprofits for Festival of Trees, with the purpose of encouraging visitation of the garden and Lake City; giving area organizations an opportunity to express their creativity; and inspiring a strong sense of community and fellowship during the holiday season,” said Haley Hughes, the MFBG marketing and communications coordinator.
“Each nonprofit was encouraged to decorate its tree as creatively as possible for the chance to win a People’s Choice award.”
Visitors to the garden during the Festival of Trees will have the opportunity to vote on their favorite tree. The three organizations that get the most votes will receive a monetary donation.
Light refreshments will be served during the Festival of Trees, and there will be an ornament decorating station for kids.
Tours of the garden are self-guided, so visitors should dress accordingly.
The Festival of Trees is from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Admission is free.
Registration is encouraged, but not required. Visit moorefarmsbg.org/events/garden-open-festival-of-trees/ or call 843-210-7582.
Moore Farms Botanical Garden is located at 100 New Zion Rd. in Lake City.
