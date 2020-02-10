FLORENCE, S.C. – The smell of curry filled the halls of the Montessori School of Florence on Monday morning as parents and administrators sold plates of Indian food for the 11th annual Taste of India fundraiser.
The Montessori School of Florence sold nearly 800 plates during the fundraiser.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., cars lined up in front of the school to pick up the plates filled with basmati rice, vegetables, naan and samosas. The school offered vegetable and vegan options for the plate sales as well as delivery for any order of 10 or more plates within 10 miles of the school.
The money raised from the fundraiser will go toward the capital projects campaign, or projects to expand the school's campus, said Dave Wysong, director of the Montessori School of Florence.
The school is in the process of expanding its campus. Last year, the school purchased property at 313 Warley St. in May and a house located at 521 W. Pine St. in December as part of this plan. The money from the fundraiser will go toward these projects, Wysong said.
Soha Patel, a Montessori School of Florence parent, has been helping with the fundraiser for the past six years.
“It’s wonderful; I love seeing how the community comes together, not just parents of the school,” Patel said.
Patel said the Shree Swaminarayan Mandir temple made the samosas for the fundraiser and the Pee Dee India Association let the school use the large pots and pans to prepare the food.
Teen Kyer, the assistant director of the Montessori School of Florence, said the idea for the fundraiser came about when one of the Indian parents came up with the idea of having the Taste of India lunch.
“The plates are $10 apiece, and you get a large Styrofoam plate,” Kyer said. “It’s also inexpensive for people to get for their lunch or take home for their dinners. It seemed to be a winner all the way around.”
Every year, the fundraiser allows parents to come in during the weekend to help prepare food for the fundraiser while getting to know each other and serve the school.
Kyer said she loves the camaraderie among parents who work the fundraiser.
