FLORENCE — Monster Jam is returning to the Florence Center on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Tickets are now on sale.
It will be a weekend of “high-flying action and four-wheel excitement.” Fans will witness a battle for the championship with “gravity-defying feats” from the competitors. Monster trucks will go head to head for points in Freestyle, 2-Wheel Skills Challenge and racing competitions.
Fans will have the opportunity to vote for the winner of the 2-Wheel Skills Challenge and Freestyle competitions via real-time, in-arena fan voting on their smartphones.
There will be a Monster Jam Pit Party where fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and get autographs and pictures.
The event is from 7-9 p.m. Jan. 31, and 1-3 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Feb. 1. The pit party is from 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 1. A 1 p.m. event ticket and Pit Party Pass are required for entry to the party.
Tickets are $15. Pit passes are $15. They are available online at Ticketmaster.com or at the venue box office.
The event will take place at the Florence Center at 3300 Radio Drive.
