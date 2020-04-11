WILMINGTON, N.C. -- A storm front that will pass through the Pee Dee and southeastern North Carolina will bring wind, rain and lightning to the area and could bring hail and tornadoes.
A strong cold front will drive a line of storms across the Carolinas resulting in the potential for severe thunderstorms, according to a briefing issued by the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.
"The primary threat is damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, along with some large hair and isolated tornadoes," according to the briefing. "Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also possible, especially with any of the stronger storms."
The timing of the storm means the greatest threat for the Pee Dee will be from 5 a.m. through noon with inland areas threatened earlier while areas closer to the coast will be threatened later.
Pee Dee communities could see up to an inch and a quarter of rain from the storm.
South Carolina coasts will have 7-10 foot waves and could be placed under a gale warning starting Monday.
