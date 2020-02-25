COLUMBIA, S.C. – There are no plans to close any high school in Williamsburg County School District "at this time," S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
The release was sent in response to recent “media speculation” about the closing of schools.
Rose Wilder, superintendent of Williamsburg County School District, told the Morning News Saturday that the district is discussing combining its three high schools for the 2021-22 school year. She said no final decision has been made yet.
Spearman said in the release she is proud of the progress made in Williamsburg County School District since the state intervention began in 2018.
Under the leadership of Wilder, the state department of education has corrected more than 60 state and federal program compliance issues, resolved audit findings, brought fiscal stability and continued to make progress in student academic achievement and course offerings, according to Spearman.
“The district is moving in the right direction but our work is not done,” Spearman said in the release.
