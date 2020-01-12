FLORENCE, S.C. – Martin Luther King Jr. Day is officially celebrated on Monday, Jan. 20. Numerous events have been planned in the area to celebrate King’s birthday.
It is a day to celebrate the life and legacy of the civil rights leader, and it is a national day of service. King’s actual birthday is Jan. 15.
Thursday – Francis Marion University, partnering with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, will host its 22nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. event on Thursday. The event kicks off with a candlelight march on the FMU campus, starting at the Wallace House and ending at Chapman Auditorium. Attendees are asked to arrive by 6 p.m. The march begins at 6:15 p.m. The annual celebration, in word and music, will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Chapman Auditorium. The Rev. Calvin Robinson Jr., pastor of Trinity Baptist Church in Florence, will be the keynote speaker. FMU’s Young, Gifted and Blessed Choir and select FMU students will provide music. The public is invited to attend both the march and program. For more information, contact Daphne Carter-McCants at FMU at 843-661-1188 or Les Echols at the chamber at 843-655-0515.
Sunday and Jan. 20 – Lake City’s Annual MLK Day 2020 “Together We Make All the Difference” will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday with FCSD3 Oratorical Speakers at Wesley Chapel Family Life Center at 112 Deep River St. in Lake City. A Martin Luther King Jr. March will begin at 9 a.m. on Jan. 20 at the Continuum, located at 208 Main St. in Lake City. A shuttle will carry walkers from Wesley UMC to the Continuum at 8:15 a.m. The MLK Day Annual Program at Wesley Chapel UMC will follow immediately at the church. There will be vendors, guest speakers, special performances and music. For more information, call 843-394-8458.
Jan. 20 – The Florence Branch NAACP will sponsor its Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative celebration at 7 p.m. on Jan. 20 at Trinity Baptist Church at 124 W. Darlington St. in Florence. The Rev. Merritt B. Graves, pastor of Mt. Zion AME Church in Florence, will be the guest speaker. The theme is in keeping with that at the King Center in Atlanta – “King’s 2020 Vision: The Beloved Community: The Fierce Urgency of Now.” The Rev. Calvin Robinson is pastor at Trinity. The public is invited. For additional information, contact Jerry Keith Jr. at 843-673-0693.
Jan. 20 – People to People of Hartsville will hold its Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative service from noon to 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 20 at Jerusalem Baptist Church at 301 S. Sixth St. in Hartsville. The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Robin Dease, the district superintendent of UMC. The theme is “What are you doing for others?” Performances will be provided by the Coker University Gospel Choir and the Jerusalem Baptist Church Men’s Ensemble. Light refreshments will be provided by AKAs of Hartsville. For more information, contact Barbara Carraway at 843-409-5241.
Jan. 20 – Britton’s Neck Community 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration begins at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 with a Commemorative March from Bethel AME Church to Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, where a program will begin at 1 p.m. The keynote speaker will be the Rev. D.N. McNeil, youth pastor at House of God Church. The event is sponsored by The Deacon Clyde Graves Foundation for Community Service. For more information or to participate, contact Roy Moore at 843-362-2322.
