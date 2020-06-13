FLORENCE, S.C. — Longtime Florence County Councilman Mitchell Kirby did not win a single precinct in his bid to secure the Democratic nomination for Council District 4.
Data from the South Carolina Elections Commission indicates that Kirby finished with over 40% of the vote in eight of the nine precincts where some residents could vote in the election but did not win any.
In total, Kirby received 44.94% of the vote in his reelection bid. Kirby received the highest percentage of the vote in Timmonsville Ward 2. He received 48.35% of the vote in that precinct. Timmonsville Wards 1 and 2 vote at the Timmonsville Educational Center. He received 37.21% of the vote in Ebenezer No. 2, which votes at Ebenezer Baptist Church Youth Assembly.
Kirby's opponent, Kenneth McAllister, received 55.06% of the vote to win the nomination. McAllister received 62.79% of the vote in Ebenezer No. 2 and won all nine precincts.
"Only one thing helped me: the people," McAllister said Friday by phone. "The people have spoken. To the people who voted for me, I thank them 1 million percent. I will work for you and represent you."
The results of the election are almost opposite of the results of the 2008 Democratic primary for the seat when Kirby received 63.44% of the vote and won eight of the nine precincts.
McAllister received 12 votes to Kirby's 8 in Ebenezer No. 2.
McAllister thanked Kirby for his service to the community and wished him well in his endeavors.
He will face Republican Jerry Yarborough in the Nov. 3 general election.
Florence County sheriff Republican nomination
T.J. Joye won 33 of the 63 precincts in Florence County to secure the Republican nomination for Florence County sheriff with 54.69% of the vote.
Joye received over 75% of the vote in Florence Ward 1, Olanta, Lake City Ward 4, Salem, McAllister Mill, High Hill, Coward Ward 2, Scranton, Coward Ward 1, and Lake City Ward 3.
However, Florence Ward 1 and Lake City Ward 4 are heavily Democratic precincts and there were only 34 combined votes in those precincts. Florence Ward 1 votes at Mount Zion AME Church and Lake City Ward 4 votes at the Ronald McNair School. Excepting Florence 1, all of these precincts are in the southern half of Florence County, close to Joye's home near Lake City.
His opponent, current Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, won 29 precincts on his way to 45.31% of the vote.
Kirby received the highest percentage of the vote in Florence Wards 9 and 10, where he received 100% of the vote. He also received two-thirds of the vote in Florence Ward 3. However, those are heavily Democratic precincts and there were a combined eight total votes.
Florence Ward 9 votes at the Boys and Girls Club, Ward 10 votes at Williams Middle School, and Florence Ward 3 votes at the Dr. R.N. Beck Center in northwest Florence.
Gilbert was Kirby's fifth-best-performing precinct at 65.79% of the vote received but there were only 38 total votes.
Johnsonville was Kirby's fourth best precinct. He received 66.29% of the vote in the precinct. He also received over 60% of the vote in Pamplico Ward 1 (65.7%) and Kingsburg-Stone (61.63%).
Pamplico is home to many of the current employees of the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Kingsburg-Stone is located just north of Johnsonville.
Florence County sheriff Democratic nomination
Darrin Yarborough won all 63 precincts on his way to securing the Democratic nomination with 80.21% of the vote. He received over 80% of the vote in 28 precincts including Florence Ward 15 (McLaurin Elementary) where he received 96% of the vote and Savannah Grove (Savannah Grove Baptist Church) where he received 90.58% of the vote.
His opponent, Jody Lynch, received 19.79% of the vote but did not win a single precinct. She received over 40% of the vote in five precincts: Johnsonville (46.88%), Olanta (46.08%), Florence Ward 8 (45.51%), Florence Ward 6 (42.5%), and Florence Ward 4 (42%).
Florence Ward 8 votes at Briggs Elementary School, Florence 6 votes at the child development center located at the Old Royall Elementary School, and Florence 4 votes at Immanuel Baptist Church.
Joye will face Yarborough in the Nov. 3 general election. Frizell Moore has indicated that he will run as a petition candidate.
Florence mayor
Neither of the top two finishers in the race for the Democratic nomination, Florence City Council members Teresa Myers Ervin and George D. Jebaily, received more than 50% of the vote in the race, necessitating a runoff.
Myers Ervin received 47.04% of the vote. She won 10 of the 29 precincts where voters can cast ballots in the race.
Her best performance was in Florence Ward 5, where she received 63.51% of the vote. Florence Ward 5 votes at the Dr. R.N. Beck Center, which is roughly in the center of Myers Ervin's city council district. Her worst performance was in West Florence 2, where she received 28.13% of the vote. West Florence 2 votes at Carver Elementary School.
Jebaily received 44.01% of the vote and won seven precincts.
His best performance was in West Florence 2, where he received 70.31% of the vote. Jebaily's worst performance was in Florence Ward 15, where he received 30.3% of the vote. Florence Ward 15 votes at McLaurin Elementary School.
The third-place finisher, Barry McFadden, did not win a precinct but received 8.95% of the vote. He finished above 10% in 10 precincts and nearly reached 10% in two other precincts.
His best-performing precincts were Savannah Grove, where he received 22.97% of the vote, and Florence Ward 15, where he received 21.21% of the vote.
The runoff is scheduled for June 23.
The winner will face Republican Bryan Braddock in the Nov. 3 general election.
