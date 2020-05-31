FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Council Secretary/Chaplain Mitchell Kirby faces familiar challengers to retain the District 4 seat on the Florence County Council.
Kirby, a Democrat who is looking to serve a 10th term on the council, will face Kenneth McAllister in the Democratic primary on June 9 and Jerry Wayne Yarborough in the Nov. 3 general election.
Council District 4 includes the western-most portions of Florence County including the town of Timmonsville, some of the southwestern suburbs of Florence, and a largely agricultural and swampy area in the middle.
McAllister ran against Kirby in the 2008 Democratic primary for Council District 4, losing by 63.44% to 36.56%.
Yarbourgh ran against Kirby in the 2016 general election. Kirby won by 54.95% to 44.93%.
In that election, Kirby won five of the nine precincts in the district. Kirby won Ebenezer 2, Ebenezer 3, Savannah Grove, and both Timmonsville precincts. He also had a substantial lead in the absentee balloting. Yarborough won Cartersville, Elim-Greenwood, Oak Grove-Sardis, and Tans Bay.
The margins of victory were lowest in Cartersville (224-215), Ebenezer 3 (83-59), and Timmonsville 2 (292-260).
Kirby also defeated then-Florence Four School Board Chairman Richard "Butch" Hodges in the primary election by 74.19% to 25.21%.
In the 2016 primary election, Kirby won eight of the nine precincts. There were no votes in the Democratic primary in Ebenezer 3.
Kirby and Yarborough have filed campaign finance reports with the South Carolina Ethics Commission.
According to the most-recent reports filed in April, Kirby and Yarborough have each raised $1,000 for the campaign.
Of his $1,000, Kirby provided $800 of his own funds.
Of his $1,000, Yarborough has received $950 in individual contributions and a $50 loan to himself.
McAllister has not filed a report with the Ethics Commission.
There are certain baselines of contributions that a candidate must meet to be required to file a report. However, every candidate must file a report before the election.
There are three other Florence County Council seats up for election in 2020. Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr and Councilmen Kent C. Caudle and Roger Poston, all three Republicans, are unopposed in their bids for reelection.
The other five seats on the county council are elected in the 2018/2022 cycle.
