FLORENCE, S.C. — A group of concerned citizens gathered Thursday at the Missing Link Ministry to craft a list of demands to help prevent brutality and racial profiling by the Florence Police Department and Florence County Sheriff's Office.
The forum was organized through the efforts of Brittany Peguese, Christopher McCrary, and Willie Bacote.
Peguese and McCrary were among the organizers of a protest march held June 3 to protest the death of George Floyd. Bacote organized a march for June 4 to protest Floyd's death and to bring a list of demands to prevent police brutality in the city to the City Council.
McCrary said the forum was designed to develop better policing. He added that he would like to see the disproportionate number of arrests of people of color go down.
"We should not be terrorized for those who are supposed to serve and protect us," McCrary said. "If we're only 50% of the population here in Florence, we should not be 80-90% of the population in the Effingham jail."
The Florence County Detention Center is in the county law enforcement complex in Effingham.
McCrary also encouraged the police to be more active in the community.
Pastor Willie Bacote of the Missing Link Ministry also helped organize the forum. He also organized a march held one week ago to bring a list of demands to the city of Florence to help prevent racial profiling and police brutality in the city.
"We're speaking out on the continuation on the effort to end racial discrimination, racism, as well as the killing of our brothers and sisters through the use of police brutality," Bacote said.
Bacote praised the cooperative efforts of the police department and the sheriff's office.
"I am so blessed to have had the interaction with the Florence Police Department and the sheriff's office on these issues that are facing us," Bacote said. "They came out. They turned out. They listened. They're saying to us, 'we here you and we're here to work with you to help get rid someone of these problems.'"
Bacote added that the forum was not the end of the efforts of the group.
