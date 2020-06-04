DARLINGTON, S.C. — Charleston investigators are looking for a missing juvenile who may be in the Pee Dee.
Taylor Ryanne Hensley, 15, was last seen May 30 around 8:15 p.m. when she got into a pickup truck at a BP at 1141 Old Town Road in Charleston.
She was wearing a red V-neck sweater, ripped blue jeans, pink sandals and glasses when she disappeared. She had no phone with her and no monetary resources, according to a bulletin issued by the Charleston Police Department.
Anyone with information about her is asked to contact detective Brad Hays at haysb@charleston-sc.gov or by phone at 843-743-7200.
