COLUMBIA, S.C. — There will not be a Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen competition this year. Both pageants have been postponed until June 2021.
The postponement was a unanimous decision of the board of directors of the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Association. It came in support of guidelines announced Friday by the Miss America Organization due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Nothing is more important to us than the health and well-being of our candidates, their families, our competition volunteers, production team members and our South Carolina Princesses and Princes,” said Erin Gambrell, chairman of the board for the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization. “We had already delayed the state competitions until Aug. 1, but feel it is best to wait until next year so we are aligned with the plans of our national organization.”
The Miss America Organization announced Friday that the next Miss America will be crowned in 2021 as part of its 100th anniversary celebration of this iconic institution. Camille Schrier, the reigning Miss America, will continue in her job until a new titleholder is chosen. Morgan Nichols, the reigning Miss South Carolina, and Kellan Fenegan, the current Miss South Carolina Teen, will also continue in their roles until next June.
South Carolina’s current titleholders in both the Miss and Teen competitions will retain their local titles and will compete in their respective categories regardless of their age at the time of 2021 Competition Week. The regular age and eligibility requirements are being modified by the Miss America Organization for local titleholders throughout the nation.
“Our local candidates are the heart and soul of this organization, and we have been pleased with their overall reactions to this change,” said Ashley Byrd, president/co-executive director of the board. “This gives them more time to work on their social impact initiatives, make appearances in their communities and prepare for next year’s competitions. The organization’s Miss South Carolina Princess and Prince mentoring program will remain intact, with these young supporters of our candidates remaining connected to their current titleholders.”
The next Miss South Carolina will receive a $60,000 college scholarship, the largest in the nation, while Miss South Carolina Teen will earn a $10,000 college scholarship. Over $200,000 is awarded annually to South Carolina’s local and state titleholders. The Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization is also number one in the nation as the top fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, contributing over $1 Million to date to help the Palmetto State’s youngest residents in need of specialized hospital care.
“The Miss South Carolina Organization encourages and empowers young women in our state, and our work with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals is more critical than ever,” said Chaz Ellis, vice president/co-executive director of the board, who also thanked the hundreds of volunteers around the state, especially the local executive directors.
He said, “During this health care crisis, we are reminded that working together really can have a profound difference,”
For additional updates, visit the organization’s website at www.miss-sc.org or its Facebook page.
