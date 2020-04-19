FLORENCE, S.C. — Her name is Alexandra Hamilton, and she is Miss Florence Teen.
Hamilton, a sophomore at Myrtle Beach High School, received her crown on Feb. 15 at the pageant on the FMU campus.
“It was such an honor; it really was,” Hamilton said. “The people are just so great in the Miss Florence Teen system, and Florence has always been close to my heart.”
And now, Hamilton is on her way to Miss South Carolina Teen. She will take the stage in July in the Township Auditorium in Columbia to compete for the state crown.
Hamilton will participate in formal gown, talent and fitness competitions. She will also have to answer an onstage question for the evening wear portion.
Hamilton’s said she started her platform Embracing Differences earlier this year to encourage people to embrace their differences and uniqueness, no matter their gender, race, religion or socioeconomic status. She said she wants people to feel comfortable in their skin.
Hamilton started her platform in honor of her cousin Ashley Flynn. Flynn has cerebral palsy.
“I started my platform because I saw the way people would give her mean looks when we were younger, but I grew up with her, so I never thought of anything different,” Hamilton said.
With her platform, Hamilton wrote a book called “Shoes Can’t Choose.”
The book is written for elementary-aged students to encourage them to embrace their differences. The book uses different types of shoes, such as high-heeled shoes and flip-flops, to teach a lesson.
“It’s saying at the end, the closet full of shoes, all of them are unique,” Hamilton said. “You need all the different types of shoes to make your closet.”
While taking part in a program at her school, Hamilton would read to students at Myrtle Beach Elementary School.
In addition to her platform, Hamilton has been volunteering with the Children’s Miracle Network.
Hamilton donated 500 crafts, books and different items to the McLeod Health hospital. She has been selling band aids to raise money for children's hospital week.
Hamilton will have a princess competing for Miss South Carolina Teen.
The princess program allows Miss South Carolina Princesses to shadow an older contestant in the Teen or Miss pageants.
Hamilton’s princess, Skylar, will get to walk on stage with her during portions of the pageant.
“When I was a princess, I looked up to my miss so much, and I aspired to be like her in her kind ways,” Hamilton said. “I feel that I’ve been able to give that back by being an inspiration and a role model to my princess.”
Hamilton was in the princess program in 2014.
Hamilton said competing in Miss South Carolina Teen been something she has always wanted to do.
Hamilton and her mother, Carla, would watch it together every year. They would put their hair in sponge rollers and eat candy while watching the pageant.
“I always aspired to be old enough to get to compete,” Alexandra said. “I’m feeling really great. I’m super excited to compete this year.”
Carla was Young Miss South Carolina. Alexandra always wanted to wear the crown like she did.
