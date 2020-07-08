COLUMBIA, S.C. − Minority business owners now have a new resource to navigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Minority Business Development Agency, a sub-agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce, recently launched a comprehensive website for its COVID-19 project to provide business information and resources to minority business owners.
“All businesses have been suffering due to the impact of the COVID-19,” said Sandra Bell, the program director. “Minority-owned businesses in particular can fall prey to the challenges of the pandemic because they historically have faced inequity that makes it more difficult to flourish. While there are many organizations focusing on helping businesses survive, we are laser focused on minority-owned businesses. Our website is the gateway to getting the information, resources and one-on-one help owners need to come out of the pandemic with their head above water.”
The website has information on how to acquire capital, obtain training and get information on how to safely return to work and cope with the effects of the virus. The site is geared to all minority-owned businesses, including churches, nonprofit organizations, farmers and gig workers.
The website also contains a chatbox that is manned from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The chatbox can be used to get fast, reliable information and advice.
“When businesses are in distress, they want assistance right away," Bell said. "The chatbox is one way we can be more responsive to owners.”
The address of the new website is mbdacovid19project.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.