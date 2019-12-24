FLORENCE, S.C. – Monday's rain, 2.41 inches as recorded at Florence Regional Airport, will push one Pee Dee river into flood stage and keep a second one there, but a third is forecast to continue to fall throughout the holiday.
The rain, caused by a coastal low, fell over the Pee Dee starting Sunday night and throughout the day Monday.
Black Creek at Quinby rose throughout the day Monday and is forecast to crest in minor flood stage Christmas morning at 12.3 feet.
That will be high enough to inundate yards of all residences along Creekside Drive and approach homes on East Black Creek Road, according to the National Weather Service's webpage for Black Creek.
Black Creek originates at Lake Robinson in Darlington County, and its entire basin is affected by Monday's rains.
The Lynches River at Effingham has flowed in the action stage since the weekend and probably crested Saturday into Sunday at 12.3 feet and will continue to decline into Christmas Day, dropping out of action stage sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
The Great Pee Dee at Pee Dee was in minor flood stage over the weekend, dropped out of flood stage Sunday night but is forecast to rise back into minor flood stage overnight Tuesday and continue to climb into minor flood stage throughout the week before it crests at 12.2 feet Friday, according to the National Weather Service's webpage for the river.
At that level the river will affect only swampland and logging operations, according to the webpage.
Weather for the Florence area is forecast to be mild and dry throughout the week with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the upper-30s to mid-40s and even low-50s on Saturday night.
Rain returns to the forecast Sunday.
