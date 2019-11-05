MULLINS, S.C.-- A railroad tie manufacturing operation is expected to invest $6.9 million in Marion County, and that will create 51 new jobs over the next five years.
Tie & Timber Technologies LLC announced plans to establish operations at 301 South Cypress St. in Mullins. The operations are expected to come online by January of 2020, according to a news release issued by the South Carolina Department of Commerce.
“We could not be more excited to begin operations after a long period of planning and working with the various agencies of the city, county and state," Tie & Timber Technologies LLC Operations Manager Jim Pagel said. "We hope to contribute to the economic vitality of the city and region.”
Gov. Henry McMaster said the state not only excels at manufacturing but also has a reputation as a state that can get finished products to customers as efficiently as possible.
“Companies from all over the world trust our state and our people, and today’s announcement by Tie & Timber Technologies LLC is just the latest example of that," McMaster said.
Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt said the state's manufacturing industry continues to grow and the latest investment in Marion County builds on that success and adds to the state's reputation.
“I congratulate Marion County on this tremendous news, and we look forward to what the future has in store for this community," Hitt said.
Marion County Council Chairman Buddy Collins said the council had been looking forward to announcing the project and are very excited to see it develop.
"We would like to welcome Tie & Timber Technologies LLC to Marion County and encourage the company to utilize the workforce that we have here in our county," Collins said. "Marion County Council stands ready to assist and support this company every step of the way and in every way possible to ensure their success here."
State Forester Scott Phillips said the company would find abundant resources to manufacture their products because of the grow of timber around Mullins.
The company will focus on the manufacturing of green railroad ties that will be shipped initially to nearby processors for treatment with preservatives, then delivered to various North American railroads for use in maintenance of rights of way.
The company will also market byproducts, including bark and wood chips, to industries primarily located in South Carolina.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.
Additionally, a $525,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant was awarded to Marion County to assist with the costs of building construction and infrastructure improvements.
Tie and Timber plans to work with readySC to support workforce training and recruiting. Those interested in joining the team should contact readySC after Dec. 1, 2019 for more information.
