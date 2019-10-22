FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina Army National Guard William "Jay" Carlson is the third of four generations of his family to serve in the military.
Carlson said his grandfather was either in the Army or the Army Air Corps. His father served in the Air Force, and Carlson served in the South Carolina Army National Guard alongside his son.
"I'm just very proud of him and all he's accomplished," Carlson said of his son, William "Reeves" Carson. "I was very proud of him."
The name "William" is a family tradition for the Carlsons.
Carlson said he was born at Shaw Field, now Shaw Air Force Base, the son of a career Air Force man.
"I consider Florence to be my home," Carlson said. "As military families do, we moved around a lot."
While he was stationed at Shaw, Carlson's father used to hitchhike to Florence to see his girlfriend and later, wife.
"Whenever we got leave, we came back to Florence to see my mom's family," Carlson said. "When Dad retired from the Air Force, we moved back here."
Carlson said he has been in the Florence area since 1973.
Although he had gotten a sense of patriotism from his time on military bases, Carlson got a sense that his father was part of something bigger than himself. However, he didn't want to force his family to move around as much as he had.
"That probably kept me away from the military for a while," Carlson said. "It was kind of late in life, when I enlisted."
Carlson enlisted because of a conversation he had with a friend.
"I was like, 'Wait a minute! You can be in the military and serve like this, but you don't have to move," Carlson said. "That just really clicked with me."
Carlson soon enlisted in the Guard in 1984.
"The great thing about the Guard is you serve your local community, your state, and you serve your country," Carlson added.
The most interesting area for him was military police.
Most of the time he was in the Guard, he was based at the 133rd MP company in Timmonsville. But he did serve a year or two in Columbia.
During his time in the Guard, Carlson was deployed for every major hurricane in South Carolina since Hurricane Hugo.
He went on training missions in Panama — he said he's been there more times than he could count — and Honduras, the Philippines, Italy and Georgia's Fort Stewart.
By the time the unit was sent to Fort Stewart in the early 2000s, Reeves had joined the Guard. He had enrolled at Francis Marion University but had to withdraw to deploy to Fort Stewart.
The military police unit at the fort was called to active duty for the Gulf War, and Carlson's unit was brought in to provide military police services.
Carlson and his unit spent approximately one year in Georgia.
Once they got back, they got called up for active duty and sent to Iraq for a year. The 133rd was tasked with area security and a mobility support mission.
The mobility support mission meant escorting convoys from the Iraq-Kuwait border into the country.
"There were some places that were pretty serious," Carlson said. "Basra was kind of a scary-looking place at that time. We went through there a couple of times."
He later added that a couple of times, his unit helped save the lives of truck drivers who had been attacked.
"We took down some guys who were attacking convoys," Carlson said. "It was a worthwhile mission. Our unit really did a good job."
He said he was proud to be associated with the unit.
Reeves got his degree after the unit returned.
The unit was deployed to Afghanistan for a year beginning in 2011. Carlson was assigned to run the tactical operations center from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The center monitored the locations and activities of everyone.
He also accompanied patrols after work as much as he could.
"It made the time go faster," Carlson said. "I felt like I needed to see firsthand what was going on, what the challenges our soldiers were dealing with on a daily basis."
During one patrol, three soldiers were killed and several were wounded following a suicide bombing.
"That was heartbreaking," Carlson said. "That was a heartbreaking situation. Three young men that were loved by the unit and well-respected by the unit just gone. That was a bad day."
Carlson gave credit to his commander, Capt. Bryant, for helping the unit through. Bryant and the battalion commander agreed the unit needed to get back to duty.
"We couldn't let that bring the unit down," Carlson said. "We changed the way we did things a bit, but we got back in the same tempo we were at."
While in Afghanistan, Reeves put an application in for Warrant Officer Candidate School.
Carlson retired in 2014 when he turned 60.
Reeves was accepted when the unit returned from Afghanistan. He returned to Afghanistan in 2018.
"I was a nervous wreck every day," Carlson said. "It was just really different being in Afghanistan with him and seeing him just about every day and all that."
When not serving in the Guard, Carlson is a partner in two local IT companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.