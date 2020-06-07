FLORENCE, S.C. — Chaplain Maj. Michelle Law-Gordon, the 628th Air Base wing senior installation chaplain at the Joint Base Charleston, has received the Thoralf T. Thielen Award, recognizing her as the command’s outstanding reserve chaplain of 2019.
Law-Gordon lives in Florence, where she is pastor of Open Door Baptist Church and a lifelong member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. She also is a member of the Faith & Values Advisory Board at the Morning News, where she is a contributing columnist.
Law-Gordon said she grew up No. 11 of 12 children in a single-parent home in one of the roughest neighborhoods in Florence.
She said her mother encouraged her to work hard and had faith in her abilities when others did not.
“I knew very early on I wanted to go to college,” Law-Gordon said.
She received her bachelor of arts degree in political science from Morris College, a master’s degree in public administration from Troy State University in Alabama and a master of divinity from Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina. She is a doctoral candidate at Northeastern Seminary in Rochester, New York.
She became a licensed and ordained Baptist minister and was commissioned in the U.S. Air Force Reserves as a chaplain.
Law-Gordon said she became a military chaplain on July 21, 2008, and pastor of Open Door Baptist Church one year later on July 21, 2009. She became an ordained minister on July 18, 2008. Law-Gordon said you have to be an ordained minister to be a military chaplain. She said most Baptists shy away from ordaining women.
She is also the president of the Pee Dee Congress of Christian Education, leading 66 churches.
“I started out as a choir director and with a community youth choir,” Law-Gordon said. “That led me to the seminary. I didn’t feel equipped to help these youth in their Christian life.”
Law-Gordon said after an internship as a chaplain, she decided it was something she liked and was good at.
“It was more like a calling than a job,” she said. “My life is now in ministry. I love my life, and a lot of people can’t say that.”
Law-Gordon said she was commissioned into the United States Air Force four days before turning 40, which was the cutoff date.
“I just made it,” she said. “I’ve been a military chaplain for 12 years.”
Law-Gordon said the Thoralf T. Thielen Award means a lot to her. She was recognized for her efforts by Air Mobility Command. She had been nominated previously for this award.
“I was nominated several times, and I was in second place for this award,” Law-Gordon said.
Law-Gordon said she was honored, elated and humbled by the award.
Law-Gordon said she “loves serving those who have opted to serve their country and to find their faith through hard times. I can serve God and my country at the same time.”
Law-Gordon said it is very satisfying and rewarding. She said becoming a chaplain was one of the best decisions of her life.
“I am a widow,” she said. “The only thing better (than being a chaplain) was marrying my husband.”
Law-Gordon said what she does would not be possible without a dedicated team.
“I could not do it without the people who work alongside me and assist me because you cannot be a chaplain by yourself. You have to have others working with you and supporting you,” Law-Gordon said. “I am a senior chaplain.”
All of her service has been in the United States, but she said she was able to attend international leadership training for two weeks in Denmark.
“I am blessed that I got to serve,” Law-Gordon said. “It is just awesome.”
Chaplains in the military provide spiritual ministry to service members worldwide, she said. They provide guidance.
Law-Gordon is a mentor who sets herself as the example. She is a leader in new chapel programming and unit engagement.
Col. Terrence Adams, a former commander of Joint Base Charleston, said Law-Gordon shows compassion and empathy for others. He said she gives inspiration during staff meetings, providing inspirational messages.
Adams said Law-Gordon has creative ideas and is a personable leader. He said she exemplifies his three areas of leadership: listen, lift and love. He said she took them and applied them to the chaplain’s job.
Adams said she is innovative and bold in her approach to the job. He said she decided that the chaplain didn’t need to be inside every minute of every day. Adams said that rather than wait for people to come to her, Law-Gordon closed the office center and went out onto the base.
“She is very deserving of this award,” Adams said. “She is very passionate about her work.”
Law-Gordon said she was recommended by members of her team, which made it that much more special.
“It is a great honor,” she said.
