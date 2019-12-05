FLORENCE, S.C. — A former Olympian helped open the Florence campaign office of former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday.
Michelle Kwan, considered one of the most decorated figure skaters in United States history, spoke as a surrogate for the former vice president at the opening of the campaign office at 658 S. Coit St.
Kwan listed two issues that drew her to Biden: immigration and gun control/mental health.
"I think of my parents a lot during this campaign trail," Kwan said. "I think of that my parents immigrated to the United States with nothing ... but it's that American Dream that if you work hard and you play by the rules then your dream can come true."
Kwan's father immigrated to the United States from Guangzhou, China, via Hong Kong in 1971.
She referenced a shooting that happened in Santa Clarita two weeks ago when speaking about gun control and mental health.
Kwan, a native of California, won two Olympic medals during her figure-skating career. She won silver in 1998 and bronze in 2002. Kwan is also a five-time world champion and a nine-time United States champion.
Near the end of her skating career, Kwan returned to school and graduated from the University of Denver with a degree in international studies and a minor in political science. She later graduated from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in 2011.
Kwan was named a global diplomacy ambassador in 2006. She continued in the role after the election of Barack Obama. In that role, she worked with Biden and then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Kwan later campaigned for Clinton in 2016. Clinton was replaced as secretary of state by Sen. John Kerry from Massachusetts after Obama took office for a second term.
Kwan also referenced working with Kerry during her speech Tuesday.
Biden served as vice president from 2009 to 2017 under Obama.
Prior to being elected to the role, Biden served as a U.S. senator from Delaware from 1973 to 2009. A native of Scranton, Penn., Biden moved with his family to the First State at age 10. He passed the bar in 1969 and became a member of the New Castle County Council in 1970, serving in that role until he was elected to the Senate.
Biden attended the University of Delaware — he double majored in history and political science — and the Syracuse University College of Law.
