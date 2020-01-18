DARLINGTON, S.C. — Tony Chavis will face some competition as he looks to remain sheriff of Darlington County.
Republican Michael August announced his campaign Saturday afternoon on the steps of the Darlington County County Courthouse.
"I've lived in Darlington [County] all my life," August said. "I've been in law enforcement for over 25 years ... Before I decided to come back to Darlington — I kind of worked for Darlington for about six months before I decided to retire — I kind of had this in the plans. I thought we need to take Darlington County in another direction."
August said more could be done in law enforcement in the county.
Law enforcement is something of a family practice for August.
He said earlier this week that his brother began his career in law enforcement in 1987 or 1988 and that his uncle served as the chief of police in Conway. Another cousin works for the FBI.
"Law enforcement runs in my background," August said. "It's in my blood."
August knew from an early age that he wanted to follow his brother and uncle into the field.
Prior to being hired by the city of Darlington, August worked security for the H.B. Robinson nuclear plant, on the advice of his uncle, from his high school graduation until he was eligible to be hired as a police officer at age 21.
He said he began his career in Darlington on March 13, 1994, as a patrol officer for the city. August said he worked his way up to corporal and street sergeant.
As a street sergeant, he supervised four or five other officers.
August was assigned to a combined drug unit task force involving the city and sheriff's office. He worked there for several years before returning to the city. August became sergeant over criminal investigations.
He then went to polygraph school around 2008 at the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
Months after he finished polygraph school, August was hired by SLED and worked there for five years.
He said he did polygraph examinations and criminal investigations in the 12-county Pee Dee region.
August graduated from Saint Johns High School in Darlington and currently lives with his wife and two children in Society Hill.
Financial records filed with the state ethics commission indicate that August has raised $500 of his personal funds for the campaign in the quarter ended on Dec. 31.
Chavis raised $1,750 in the quarter and has $6,154 in cash on hand.
Chavis, a former state highway patrolman and executive officer, was elected Darlington County sheriff in 2016 as a Democrat.
